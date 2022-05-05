Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Honour killing shocks Hyderabad; 25-yr-old murdered in front of wife at traffic signal

    The girl's brother did not like his sister marrying someone from a different religion and that is why he planned an attack and killed her husband in front of her, the police said.

    New Delhi, First Published May 5, 2022, 6:37 PM IST

    Two suspects have been detained in connection with a ghastly murder being linked to an honour killing in Hyderabad’s Saroornagar area. The victim, identified as 25-year-old Billapuram Nagaraju, was going on a bike with his wife when they were accosted by two persons. CCTV footage showed the duo attacking Nagaraju and murdering him.

    According to Sreedhar Reddy, Assistant Commissioner of Police LB Nagar, the assailants were identified as the girl's brother and brother-in-law. They attacked Nagaraju with an iron rod and a knife. They fled the spot after committing the crime. However, they were nabbed by the police. 

    Nagaraju's wife later briefed the media. She said there was nobody who came forward to help when her husband was being attacked. "He was attacked while he was waiting at a traffic signal. I tried to stop them. I tried to seek help from people around me. Nobody came to our rescue. They killed him because he married me," she said. She claimed that her family wanted her to marry someone else.

    People close to Nagaraju said that he had been in a relationship with Syed Ashrin Sultana since their college days. A resident of Marredpally in Secunderabad, Nagaraju worked as a salesman at a car showroom in the Old City area. The couple got married in January this year at the Arya Samaj Temple following which Sultana converted to Hinduism and changed her name to Pallavi. 

    ACP Reddy claimed that the girl's brother did not like his sister marrying someone from a different religion. And that is why they planned an attack and killed her husband in front of her. The police officer said that the plan was to murder both of them.

    Meanwhile, the incident led to tensions in the area. The issue also took a political turn with Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh seeking the arrest of every person linked to the case. Trying to invoke a communal angle to the case, he sought a probe into whether any religious groups were behind provoking the family members into committing the crime. 

    The Hyderabad Police, however, has made it clear that during their investigation no communal angle had come forth. Police have appealed to the media to see the incident as a localised crime.

