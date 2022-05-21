Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hyderabad honour killing: 24-year-old man killed by wife's relatives

    Panwar, a resident of Kolsawadi in the Begum Bazar region, married Sanjana (20), a native of the same area but of a different caste, around one and a half years ago. Sanjana's family was allegedly opposed the marriage and harboured a vengeance towards Neeraj.

    Hyderabad honour killing 24 year old man killed by wife s relatives gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Hyderabad, First Published May 21, 2022, 1:21 PM IST

    Yet another case of honour killing has emerged In Hyderabad in which a 24-year-old man was reportedly slain in public by his wife's relatives for his inter-caste love marriage. On Friday night, Neeraj Kumar Panwar, the victim, was stabbed to death by five guys in front of his father at the popular fish market in the Begum Bazar area of Shahinayathgunj police station boundaries.

    After shutting their shop in the Begum Bazar neighbourhood, the young businessman was allegedly on his way home with his father Rajender Panwar when intruders, claimed to be relatives of his wife, struck him from behind with a granite stone.

    They stabbed him with a sickle used to chop coconut as he slumped down, according to news agency IANS.

    Also Read | Honour killing shocks Hyderabad; 25-yr-old murdered in front of wife at traffic signal

    Panwar, a resident of Kolsawadi in the Begum Bazar region, married Sanjana (20), a native of the same area but of a different caste, around one and a half years ago. They are the parents of a one-and-a-half-month-old kid. Sanjana's family was allegedly opposed the marriage and harboured a vengeance towards Neeraj.

    According to reports, Sanjana's family members had been plotting her death for the last six months. They performed a recee for a week to track Neeraj's activities from the business to his home. They chose to carry out the scheme because the weather was overcast on Friday and there were few people on the route. The offenders arrived on two motorcycles and committed the act before fleeing. Neeraj was taken to a hospital, where physicians ruled him dead.

    Also Read | Love marriage ends in tragedy: Painting contractor killed for marrying businessman’s daughter

    Police investigated CCTV video and identified many suspects. Police in Gurumitkal, Karnataka, detained four suspects on Saturday after following several leads.

    Last Updated May 21, 2022, 1:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Another BMC notice to MP-MLA Rana couple for illegal construction at their Mumbai's Khar home - adt

    Another BMC notice to MP-MLA Rana couple for illegal construction at their Mumbai's Khar home

    Calls to punish TMC after Calcutta HC says it fielded a Bangladeshi in 2021 election

    Mamata Banerjee's TMC fielded Bangladeshi in 2021 polls, BJP is unsparing

    Assam floods: Nearly 8 lakh residents affected across 29 districts, families living on railway tracks - adt

    Assam floods: Nearly 8 lakh residents affected across 29 districts, families living on railway tracks

    Delhi Police arrests Hindu College professor over Facebook post on Gyanvapi 'Shivling' claim

    Delhi Police arrests Hindu College professor over Facebook post on Gyanvapi 'Shivling' claim

    New bridge in area illegally occupied by China, says India

    New bridge in area illegally occupied by China, says India

    Recent Stories

    Another BMC notice to MP-MLA Rana couple for illegal construction at their Mumbai's Khar home - adt

    Another BMC notice to MP-MLA Rana couple for illegal construction at their Mumbai's Khar home

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Dhaakad RRR Jersey Panchayat 2 watch these 6 films and series over the weekend drb

    RRR, Jersey, Panchayat 2, watch these 6 films, series over the weekend

    NBA 2022 Western Conference Finals: Golden State Warriors determination makes it 2-0 against Dallas Mavericks-ayh

    NBA Western Conference Finals: Golden State Warriors' determination makes it 2-0 against Dallas Mavericks

    Realme Pad X tablet to launch on May 26 Here s what we know so far gcw

    Realme Pad X tablet to launch on May 26, Here's what we know so far

    Calls to punish TMC after Calcutta HC says it fielded a Bangladeshi in 2021 election

    Mamata Banerjee's TMC fielded Bangladeshi in 2021 polls, BJP is unsparing

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon
    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon