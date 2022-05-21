Hyderabad honour killing: 24-year-old man killed by wife's relatives

Panwar, a resident of Kolsawadi in the Begum Bazar region, married Sanjana (20), a native of the same area but of a different caste, around one and a half years ago. Sanjana's family was allegedly opposed the marriage and harboured a vengeance towards Neeraj.

Yet another case of honour killing has emerged In Hyderabad in which a 24-year-old man was reportedly slain in public by his wife's relatives for his inter-caste love marriage. On Friday night, Neeraj Kumar Panwar, the victim, was stabbed to death by five guys in front of his father at the popular fish market in the Begum Bazar area of Shahinayathgunj police station boundaries.

After shutting their shop in the Begum Bazar neighbourhood, the young businessman was allegedly on his way home with his father Rajender Panwar when intruders, claimed to be relatives of his wife, struck him from behind with a granite stone.

They stabbed him with a sickle used to chop coconut as he slumped down, according to news agency IANS.

Panwar, a resident of Kolsawadi in the Begum Bazar region, married Sanjana (20), a native of the same area but of a different caste, around one and a half years ago. They are the parents of a one-and-a-half-month-old kid. Sanjana's family was allegedly opposed the marriage and harboured a vengeance towards Neeraj.

According to reports, Sanjana's family members had been plotting her death for the last six months. They performed a recee for a week to track Neeraj's activities from the business to his home. They chose to carry out the scheme because the weather was overcast on Friday and there were few people on the route. The offenders arrived on two motorcycles and committed the act before fleeing. Neeraj was taken to a hospital, where physicians ruled him dead.

Police investigated CCTV video and identified many suspects. Police in Gurumitkal, Karnataka, detained four suspects on Saturday after following several leads.