Face mask mandatory in Delhi, Rs 500 fine on violation; private vehicles exempted

The Covid-19 positivity rate in Delhi has increased in the last two weeks, prompting city officials to impose new restrictions.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi and the country is rising again. After the third pandemic wave passed months ago, Delhi is now witnessing another dangerous surge in coronavirus cases, raising concerns about a fourth Covid-19 wave.

Following the increase in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, city officials have made using facemasks mandatory. This action comes just a day after when the national capital reported over 2,100 new virus cases in the last 24 hours.

According to a notice issued by the Additional District Magistrate office of South Delhi, wearing masks in all public areas is now mandatory, and those who are seen without their facemasks in such areas will face a Rs 500 fine.

The Delhi ADM issued a notice, saying, "Not wearing face masks/cover in all public places has been made an office, and a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed for not wearing face masks/cover in all public places in Delhi."

It also highlights while a fine has been imposed for not wearing a mask, this rule does not apply to people travelling in private four-wheeler vehicles, so no fine will be imposed if you are driving your own car.

The number of daily Covid-19 cases and positivity rates in India is increasing; however, the fatality rate remains low. Aside from that, the Centre is attempting to curb the spread of the monkeypox virus in India, which has already claimed the lives of eight people.

