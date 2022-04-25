Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka govt advises citizens to wear masks in public, avoid gatherings amid COVID rise

    The advisory also comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's next virtual meeting with state Chief Ministers. Bommai had previously stated that explicit directions for COVID-19 administration in Karnataka will be released following the video meeting with the PM.

    As COVID-19 cases increase, the Karnataka government issued an advisory on Monday advising people to wear masks in public areas, avoid needless gatherings, and other precautions. The decision was made during a review meeting on the state's current COVID-19 situation conducted in the afternoon by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

    "We've made a few significant choices, including sending an advise to everyone that masking should be done in public places. We are requesting that people avoid needless gatherings and keep social distance," Dr. K Sudhakar, Karnataka's Health Minister, stated as much. While the state administration is urging individuals to wear masks once more, there is currently no punishment or penalty in place.

    "Already, the Union administration has issued a warning. In the previous 8-10 days, there has been a modest uptick in cases in Kerala and Maharashtra. Experts have also proposed appropriate preventative steps based on the previous three waves' experience," he stated on Sunday.

    Also Read | Punjab to Haryana: States which made masks compulsory again

    "It is critical for people to be cautious. The COVID second wave began slowly and then burst, and experts are examining viral varieties," he had said.

    Karnataka reported 60 new cases on Sunday, with no fatalities and a positive rate of 0.72 percent. With this, the state's active tally currently stands at 1,676. For over a month, the number of fatalities has remained at 40,057 due to no COVID-19 deaths. Bengaluru Urban area had 57 illnesses, while Chitradurga, Dharwad, and Vijayapura each had one infection. There were no illnesses in any of the state's 27 districts.

    Also Read | Haryana govt announces free COVID booster dose for eligible beneficiaries

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2022, 7:16 PM IST
