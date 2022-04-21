Punjab to Haryana: States which made masks compulsory again

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    As the number of Covid-19 cases in the country rises, the Punjab government issued an advisory on Thursday indicating that wearing a facemask in public areas in the state will be essential. The Punjab government stated in the recommendation that masks should be used in enclosed areas such as buses, trains, airlines, movie halls, retail malls, department shops, workplaces, and schools. 

    Despite making them optional just a short time ago, many north Indian states, particularly those around the national capital, have recommended residents to wear masks in crowded locations. India recorded almost 2,000 new cases in 24 hours on Thursday.

    Here is a list of states that have kept the mask requirement:

    Haryana: The Haryana government said that due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, masks will be made necessary in four districts surrounding Delhi: Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat, and Jhajjar. In addition, failure to use face masks may result in a Rs 500 fine.

    Delhi: Following a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday, the Delhi government declared that the mask mandate will be reinstated in the national capital. In addition, the DDMA reimposed a Rs 500 punishment on offenders.

    Chandigarh: On Tuesday, the union terrorism also demanded the wearing of masks in public areas. "Given the rising number of COVID cases in several states and UTs, all citizens are urged to use face masks in crowded locations," stated the Health Department in an official release.

    Uttar Pradesh: Masks are now required in the districts of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. The UP administration said last month that wearing masks will no longer be required in the state from April 1. The new rules were enacted in response to an increase in Covid cases in and around the state.

