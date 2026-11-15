Odisha Governor Braj Mohan Ram paid tribute to tribal icon Birsa Munda, celebrating Jharkhand Foundation Day and Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas while underscoring that national progress relies on the empowerment and respect of tribal communities.

Odisha Governor Marks Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 15 (ANI): Asserting that the development of the nation is impossible without the respect and empowerment of tribal communities, Odisha Governor Braj Mohan Ram on Sunday extended heartfelt greetings on Jharkhand State Foundation Day and Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, paying glowing tributes to legendary tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

Speaking to ANI, the Governor underlined the vital role of tribal heritage in nation-building, emphasising that true progress stems from inclusive growth. "Today, we respectfully bow to the great freedom fighter and tribal pride, Bhagwan Birsa Munda. His courage, struggle, and sacrifice will always remain a source of inspiration for all of us. Our tribal society is a priceless heritage of the country's rich culture and traditions. The development of the country is not possible without their respect, empowerment, and development," Ram said.

Highlighting the deep-rooted bilateral camaraderie between the neighbouring states, Governor Ram expressed hope that their shared roots would foster mutual prosperity. "We have historical and cultural ties between Odisha and Jharkhand. I hope these ties become even stronger and both states achieve new heights of development. On this occasion, I once again extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to everyone," the Governor added.

Earlier in the day, Governor Ram attended an event on Foundation Day of Jharkhand State and Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas at Lok Bhawan, Bhubaneswar. Addressing the gathering that marks both occasions, the Governor welcomed members of the Jharkhand diaspora residing in Odisha, describing the dual celebration as a symbol of pride, collective memory, and shared cultural heritage.

"On the occasion of Jharkhand State Foundation Day and Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, I extend heartfelt greetings to the people of Jharkhand. As the Governor of Odisha, I welcome all the people of Jharkhand who live here to this event. This occasion is a symbol of pride, remembrance, and cultural togetherness," Governor Ram said.

Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar on November 15, 2000, which coincides with the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda. Birsa Munda, who belonged to the Munda tribe, was born on November 15, 1875. During British rule in the late 19th century, he spearheaded an Indian tribal religious Millenarian movement across the tribal belt of modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand.