NBA: Anthony Davis’ Top 5 Career-Defining Moments That Prove His Greatness

NBA: From record-breaking scoring nights to anchoring the Lakers' championship run, Anthony Davis has solidified himself as one of the best big men of his generation. Here are his top five career-defining moments.

NBA: Anthony Davis Top 5 Career-Defining Moments That Prove His Greatness
Author
Vaishnav Akash
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 6:00 AM IST

NBA: Anthony Davis entered the NBA with sky-high expectations as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. Over the years, he has dominated on both ends of the court, proving to be one of the most complete big men in the modern NBA. Whether it’s shutting down opponents with elite defense, dropping monster scoring performances, or delivering clutch plays in championship moments, AD has repeatedly shown why he is one of the game’s elite players. Here are five unforgettable moments that define Anthony Davis' incredible NBA career.

#5 Leading Kentucky to the 2012 NCAA Championship

Before setting foot in the NBA, Anthony Davis was already a dominant force at the collegiate level. Playing for the University of Kentucky, Davis led the Wildcats to an NCAA Championship in 2012, proving he was the best player in college basketball. Despite being just a freshman, he controlled the game with his elite shot-blocking and rebounding, making Kentucky nearly unstoppable. He also won the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four, and Naismith College Player of the Year.

#4 Career-High 59 Points and 20 Rebounds vs. Detroit Pistons (2016)

On February 21, 2016, Anthony Davis exploded for a career-high 59 points against the Detroit Pistons, delivering one of the most dominant performances ever by a big man in NBA history. He also grabbed 20 rebounds, putting up numbers that hadn't been seen since Shaquille O’Neal’s prime.

Davis became the youngest player in NBA history to record a 55+ point, 20-rebound game, proving that he was not just a defensive force but also a dominant scorer. This was a statement performance that showed the league he was a true superstar.

Also Read: NBA: Young Stars Who Came In With High Hopes But Faded Away

#3 Moving to the Lakers (2019)

After seven seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans, where he put up incredible numbers but struggled to compete for a title, Davis requested a trade. The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off a blockbuster deal in 2019, sending Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and multiple first-round picks to New Orleans in exchange for AD. This instantly formed a powerful duo with LeBron James, putting the Lakers in championship contention for the first time in years.

#2 The Clutch Game-Winner vs. Denver in the 2020 Playoffs

The 2020 Western Conference Finals saw the Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets, a rising powerhouse led by Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray. In Game 2, with the Lakers down 103-102 and only 2.1 seconds left, Anthony Davis delivered one of the greatest playoff moments of his career.

Catching an inbound pass from Rajon Rondo, Davis launched a three-pointer at the buzzer, sinking it to win the game 105-103. As he turned around, he shouted, “KOBE!”, honoring the late Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant.

#1 Winning the 2020 NBA Championship – The Ultimate Legacy Moment

Davis' biggest career moment came in the 2020 NBA Finals, where the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in six games to win their 17th championship. Davis was unstoppable throughout the playoffs, proving to be the most dominant two-way player in the league that season. His elite defense, rebounding, and scoring efficiency made him the Lakers’ most valuable player alongside LeBron James. Winning the championship cemented his legacy, proving he wasn’t just a regular-season superstar, he was built for high-pressure moments.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Shama Mohamed fat-shames Rohit Sharma: Harbhajan slams Congress leader over her controversial remarks (WATCH)

Shama Mohamed fat-shames Rohit Sharma: Harbhajan slams Congress leader over her controversial remarks (WATCH)

SA vs NZ, Champions Trophy: Tom Latham admits South Africa a 'huge challenge' ahead of semi-final clash HRD

SA vs NZ, Champions Trophy: Tom Latham admits South Africa a 'huge challenge' ahead of semi-final clash

football Will Andre Onana stay at Manchester United as club targets new goalkeeper snt

Will Andre Onana stay at Manchester United as club targets new goalkeeper?

IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit backs India's strengths ahead of semi-final clash against Australia HRD

IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit backs India's strengths ahead of semi-final clash against Australia

Ask Shama Mohamed to apologise or leave country: Yograj Singh urges PM Modi for Rohit Sharma shocker (WATCH) snt

Ask Shama Mohamed to apologise or leave country: Yograj Singh urges PM Modi for Rohit Sharma shocker (WATCH)

Recent Stories

WWE: Stephanie McMahon Most Defining Moments That Shaped Her Legacy

WWE: Stephanie McMahon’s Most Defining Moments That Shaped Her Legacy

Hut 8 Stock Surges On Profit Boom But Q4 Revenue Misses Estimates – Retail Sentiment Turns Bullish

Hut 8 Stock Surges On Profit Boom But Q4 Revenue Misses Estimates – Retail Sentiment Turns Bullish

Argo Blockchain Stock Rallies On Potential $40 Million Investment To Upgrade Bitcoin Mining Fleet – Retail Sentiment Bullish

Argo Blockchain Stock Rallies On Potential $40 Million Investment To Upgrade Bitcoin Mining Fleet – Retail Sentiment Bullish

Muddy Waters Disclosed Short Position On FTAI Aviation In January — It Now Says The Company Could Be Violating US Sanctions Against Iran

Muddy Waters Disclosed Short Position On FTAI Aviation In January — It Now Says The Company Could Be Violating US Sanctions Against Iran

TSMC Stock Slides To 4-Month Low Even As Trump Reportedly Plans To Announce $100B US Chip Deal – Retail Remains Bullish

TSMC Stock Slides To 4-Month Low Even As Trump Reportedly Plans To Announce $100B US Chip Deal – Retail Remains Bullish

Recent Videos

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

Video Icon
IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

Video Icon
CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

Video Icon
'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

Video Icon