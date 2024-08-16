Kolkata horror: Audio claims accused had sex with doctor's corpse, principal ran sex & drug racket [LISTEN]

A female doctor has made serious allegations in the Kolkata RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case, claiming that the victim was brutally assaulted, raped, and killed, with the involvement of a female accomplice.

A female doctor has come forward with disturbing allegations in the Kolkata RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case. According to her, the victim was brutally assaulted, raped, and killed, with a female accomplice involved. The conspiracy allegedly extends to the college's top officials, including the principal, a senior doctor, and department head, who may have been complicit in the heinous crime.

A chilling audio clip shared by BJP's Amit Malviya features a woman accusing the Principal and head of RG Kar Medical College of running a sex and drug racket. The woman alleged that they extorted money from interns working to complete their PG.

She also revealed the horror behind the tragic rape and murder of a junior doctor, which has sparked nationwide outrage. According to the woman, the victim, like other interns, was pressured to pay money to complete her PG. However, when the victim refused and threatened to expose the college's illegal activities, she was subjected to severe torture by the principal and other seniors, including being forced to work continuously for 36 hours. The woman further claimed that on the day of the horrific crime, the accused, Sanjay Roy, had sex with the junior doctor's corpse.

According to the female doctor, the victim had decided to expose those involved in these illegal activities. Six months before her death, she was harassed by being kept on continuous night duty under the instructions of department heads, senior PGTs, and nurse chiefs.

The female doctor further revealed in the audio message that she was shocked to learn about the RG Kar incident from her doctor friends. She claimed that extortion is a widespread practice in all government medical colleges in West Bengal.



