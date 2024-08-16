Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kolkata rape-murder case: Why West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is at the forefront of the protest

    TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien addressed the public's concerns, saying that the outrage was "entirely understandable." He explained that Banerjee's decision to lead the August 17 rally was driven by the need for transparency and accountability in the ongoing investigation.

    First Published Aug 16, 2024, 11:28 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 16, 2024, 11:28 AM IST

    The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday (August 16) clarified West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's decision to lead a protest rally in response to the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The announcement comes in the wake of social media backlash questioning her participation in the protest.

    TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien addressed the public's concerns, saying that the outrage was "entirely understandable." He explained that Banerjee's decision to lead the August 17 rally was driven by the need for transparency and accountability in the ongoing investigation.

    Kolkata horror: Audio claims accused had sex with doctor's corpse, principal ran sex & drug racket [LISTEN]

    "'Why is @MamataOfficial leading a rally on the RG Kar Hospital incident?' Fair question. Because: CBI, which is now handling the case, must give daily updates on the investigation. The deadline given by the CM to Kolkata Police to complete the investigation was August 17. The same must apply to CBI. Kolkata Police has arrested one accused. Justice will happen only when CBI nabs ALL involved and sends case to a fast-track court," O'Brien wrote on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

    He stressed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) taking over the case should not lead to it being quietly buried. "The urgent need of the hour is swift justice and the harshest punishment for the culprits. No one who committed this barbaric act must be spared," he added.

    'DISGUSTING': Influencer discusses Kolkata brutal rape & murder during makeup tutorial, sparks outrage (WATCH)

    O'Brien also highlighted the arrest of 19 individuals allegedly involved in the mob violence at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Thursday. The Kolkata Police, in a social media update, confirmed the arrests and urged the public to provide information about any other suspects.

    "P.S. Those who attacked and ransacked the hospital also need to be booked. The police have arrested 19 people," O'Brien concluded.

    Video Icon