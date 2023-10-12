Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Saw glimpse of what millions experience': UK Foreign Secy after running for cover after siren goes off |WATCH

    UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly ran for cover when a siren went off during his visit to Israel, where he is meeting survivors of the Hamas attacks and senior Israeli leaders.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 10:14 AM IST

    UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who is presently in Israel, fled for his life after a siren went off in the Jewish country. Cleverly is in Israel to meet with key Israeli authorities and the survivors of the Hamas attack.

    Posting a video on X, the Israeli foreign ministry wrote: "Watch: while UK FM @JamesCleverly visits  Ofakim in southern Israel, a siren goes off warning of incoming  Hamas rocket fire.This is the reality Israelis live with every day."

    "This is the reality Israelis live with every day," it said.

    Taking to social media, James Cleverly wrote: "Today I’ve seen a glimpse of what millions experience every day. The threat of Hamas rockets lingers over every Israeli man, woman and child. This is why we are standing shoulder to shoulder with Israel."

    Over 1,200 people, including 155 soldiers, were killed in Israel on the fifth day, according to the Israeli military, while 950 people, including 260 children and 230 women, were murdered in Gaza, according to local authorities.
     

