    EXPLAINED | Wayanad landslides: Kerala Police warn against 'dark tourism' — What tourists need to know

    The devastating landslides that struck Wayanad on July 30 have resulted in the deaths of around 300 people and injuries to over 250. Many individuals remain missing, and the situation remains critical.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 3, 2024, 1:06 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 3, 2024, 1:15 PM IST

    As the rescue operations continue in Wayanad following the catastrophic landslides, the Kerala Police have issued a stern warning to tourists, urging them to avoid "dark tourism" in the disaster-stricken areas. The warning was posted on social media to prevent disruptions in the ongoing rescue efforts.

    The police statement read, "Please don't go to disaster areas for sightseeing. It will affect rescue operations."

    What is 'dark tourism'?

    Dark tourism refers to visiting locations associated with death, tragedy, or historical suffering. Coined in 1996 by J. John Lennon and Malcolm Foley, the term describes travel to sites marked by disaster, atrocities, or infamous historical events. According to Pina Travels, these sites often include places of genocide, natural disasters, or significant historical tragedies.

    Kerala Police’s appeal:

    In light of the ongoing crisis, the Kerala Police have urged the public to cooperate by staying away from disaster areas. This measure is intended to facilitate smoother rescue and relief operations and avoid further complications.

    The debate on dark tourism:

    While the Kerala Police's warning addresses the immediate need for unobstructed rescue efforts, dark tourism is not without its merits. According to Pina Travels, dark tourism can also serve an educational purpose, providing visitors with a tangible connection to historical events and a chance to reflect on past tragedies.

    Know about dark tourism sites:

    Chernobyl, Ukraine - Known for the 1986 nuclear disaster, Chernobyl has become a prominent dark tourism destination with guided tours available.

    Auschwitz-Birkenau, Poland - The largest Nazi concentration and extermination camp of World War II, Auschwitz-Birkenau attracts numerous visitors annually who come to learn about the Holocaust.

    Pompeii, Italy - The ancient city of Pompeii, buried by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79, provides a preserved glimpse into life and death in the Roman Empire.

