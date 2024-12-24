Explained: Centre ends 'No-Detention Policy'; what it means for Class 5 and 8 students

The recent notification has formalised the end of the policy for Kendriya Vidyalayas, Sainik Schools, and other centrally governed institutions. Students who fail their year-end exams will no longer be automatically promoted. Instead, they will have a chance to improve their performance through additional instruction and re-examinations.

The central government has officially ended the 'no-detention policy' for students in Classes 5 and 8 in central government-run schools. This policy, which was introduced under the Right to Education Act (RTE) in 2009, guaranteed automatic promotion for students up to Class 8, regardless of their academic performance. However, after an amendment to the RTE Act in 2019, at least 18 states and Union Territories, including Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu, have already scrapped the policy.

The recent notification has formalised the end of the policy for Kendriya Vidyalayas, Sainik Schools, and other centrally governed institutions. Students who fail their year-end exams will no longer be automatically promoted. Instead, they will have a chance to improve their performance through additional instruction and re-examinations.

What does the change mean for students?

According to the notification, students failing to meet the promotion criteria in their regular exams will be provided extra support and guidance. They will also have a re-examination opportunity within two months of the results. If they fail again, they may be held back in their current class.

However, the process stresses remedial classes rather than punishment. Teachers will identify the students' learning gaps and provide targeted support to address those challenges. Parents will also be involved in this process to ensure a collaborative approach to the child’s education.

A shift in educational focus:

The scrapping of the 'no-detention policy' reflects the government's aim to strike a balance between academic accountability and holistic learning. The reintroduced system aims to focus on students' understanding and overall development.

Despite this change, no child can be expelled from school before completing elementary education, ensuring that students have access to continued learning opportunities.

Why the delay?

The decision comes four years after the RTE amendment was approved in 2019. Officials attributed the delay to the introduction of the New Education Policy (NEP) within six months of the amendment. The NEP's emphasis on learning outcomes and assessments likely influenced the implementation of the revised rules.

Impact on schools:

This policy change will directly affect over 3,000 central government-run schools. However, individual states and Union Territories retain the authority to decide whether to implement the policy in their schools.

