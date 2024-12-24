Techie booked for giving Triple Talaq to second wife after refusal to sleep with his boss in Maharashtra

A software engineer in Maharashtra's Kalyan has been booked after allegedly giving his second wife an instant triple talaq for refusing to comply with his demands, including sleeping with his boss and arranging Rs 15 lakh for his first wife.

Software engineer booked for giving Triple Talaq to second wife after refusal to sleep with his boss in Maharashtra kalyan anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 24, 2024, 12:25 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 24, 2024, 12:25 PM IST

A software engineer in Kalyan, Maharashtra, has been charged after allegedly divorcing his wife through triple talaq when she refused to sleep with his boss. The incident, which came to light on December 19, began when the 45-year-old man asked his 28-year-old wife to engage with his boss at a party.  The situation worsened when he demanded she arrange Rs 15 lakh from her family for his first wife. When she declined, he issued an instant triple talaq, a criminal offense since 2019.

A case has been filed against the accused under Sections 115(2), 351(2), 351(3), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with the relevant provisions of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.

Sources revealed that the victim married the accused in January of this year. Initially, the couple had a happy relationship, but things took a turn when the husband began pressuring her for money. He demanded Rs 15 lakh to divorce his first wife and repeatedly urged his second wife to arrange the amount from her parents.

The husband is accused of physically assaulting his second wife after she refused to sleep with his boss. He then issued an instant talaq and threw her out of the house.

After enduring this traumatic experience, the wife approached the Sambhaji Nagar police station to file a complaint against her husband on December 19. 

