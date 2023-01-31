Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Experts claim Rahul Gandhi's 'pappufication' may be over, says beard symbolises image makeover

    Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh, said to be the driving force behind the yatra along with senior leader Digvijaya Singh, has repeatedly said the BJP's bid to distort Gandhi's image stands demolished with the yatra.

    Experts claim Rahul Gandhi's 'pappufication' may be over, says beard symbolises image makeover AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 31, 2023, 6:30 PM IST

    Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has gone from being the barely stubbled, dimpled politician with neat hair to the man with unkempt locks and an overgrown salt-pepper beard, the image makeover drawing comparisons with Saddam Hussein, Karl Marx and even Forrest Gump.

    And that one question - did Rahul Gandhi also outgrow his 'Pappu' image during the Bharat Jodo Yatra? The Iraqi dictator, the German philosopher and father of communism or the wide-eyed protagonist of the eponymous film 'Forrest Gump', who the Congress leader actually resembles after the end of the 145-day, 4,000 km yatra is open to debate.

    A day after the Kanyakumari to Kashmir campaign ended here on Monday, several experts agreed his "coming-of-age" look reflects the larger image transformation he has undergone in terms of people's perception.

    Also read: Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu jailed for life in second rape case

    Speaking to a news agency, Prahlad Kakkar, advertising industry veteran said,"The beard has given him a certain degree of seriousness. He has arrived as a man, he is no longer Indira Gandhi's grandson, Rajiv Gandhi's son. He is now Rahul Gandhi, the man. That is a very critical change in how people perceive him today."

    The man dismissed by many as 'Pappu' - the moniker imposed by his opponents to reflect their view of him as a non-serious, political lightweight - may have actually outgrown his image as a reluctant, part-time politician and evolved to one who is mature and taken seriously.

    Many may argue with the stereotypes of both images he had - the pre-yatra image and the one he acquired as the march progressed -- but that is the thing with images. They tend to stick irrespective of whether they represent reality or not.

    Rohit Ohri, CEO of media firm FCB Group India, said the Bharat Jodo Yatra was Gandhi's big "makeover act" and his scruffy beard a symbol of this makeover.

    Also read: Through President, BJP is running its next election campaign: Congress on Prez Droupadi Murmu's speech

    "As a symbol it stands for... the new wisdom of age, the hard labour of the prince, the nation-before-self belief and the tough never-say-die spirit," Ohri told the news agency.

    The political watchers said that Gandhi showed stamina and resilience through the Kanyakumari to Kashmir cross-country campaign, walking about 20-25 km each day, also lent itself to the end of the 'pappufication'.

    "People did not think Rahul Gandhi had the stamina and bandwidth to see the yatra through. So, because he has had it easy, he has inherited it and not earned it, this Bharat Jodo Yatra was very important for his image makeover as finally he had to earn his stripes," Kakkar said.

    Also read: Economic Survey 2023: India withstood extraordinary set of challenges better than most economies

    Addressing a press conference in Jammu, Rahul Gandhi had said thousands of crores of rupees have been pumped in by the BJP and the RSS systematically to distort his image but the truth always comes out.

    Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh, said to be the driving force behind the yatra along with senior leader Digvijaya Singh, has repeatedly said the BJP's bid to distort Gandhi's image stands demolished with the yatra.

    The real Rahul Gandhi has emerged from the yatra, not a new one, Ramesh often insists when asked about the image makeover. Whether Rahul Gandhi's image makeover can be sustained after the yatra would depend on his perseverance and politics. For the moment, however, it does seem that the days of his 'pappufication' by the BJP are behind him.

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2023, 6:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha officially becomes state song; to be adopted on February 19 - adt

    'Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha' officially becomes state song; to be adopted on February 19

    Self styled godman Asaram Bapu jailed for life in second rape case AJR

    Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu jailed for life in second rape case

    PM Cares Fund is public charitable trust, cannot be labelled 'public authority': PMO to Delhi High Court AJR

    PM Cares Fund is public charitable trust, cannot be labelled 'public authority': PMO to Delhi High Court

    Morbi bridge collapse: Oreva Group MD Jaysukh Patel surrenders before session court in Gujarat; check details - adt

    Morbi bridge collapse: Oreva Group MD Jaysukh Patel surrenders before session court; check details

    Through President, BJP is running its next election campaign: Congress on Prez Droupadi Murmu's speech - adt

    Through President, BJP is running its next election campaign: Congress on Prez Droupadi Murmu's speech

    Recent Stories

    Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha officially becomes state song; to be adopted on February 19 - adt

    'Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha' officially becomes state song; to be adopted on February 19

    football 'Ban Andy Carroll': Man United fans outraged after Eriksen ruled out with long-term ankle injury snt

    'Ban Andy Carroll': Man United fans outraged after Eriksen ruled out with long-term ankle injury

    Urfi Javed SEXY Pictures: Actress stuns fans with her quirky denim outfit - SEE PICS vma

    Urfi Javed SEXY Pictures: Actress stuns fans with her quirky denim outfit - SEE PICS

    football What a transfer - Bayern Munich fans go crazy as Joao Cancelo completes loan move from Manchester City-ayh

    'What a transfer!' - Bayern Munich fans go crazy as Joao Cancelo completes loan move from Manchester City

    football Lionel Messi autographed 'Argentina 10' jersery auctioned for charity purpose; details here snt

    Messi's autographed 'Argentina 10' jersery auctioned for charity purpose; details here

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon