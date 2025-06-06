In a blow to naxalism in Chhattisgarh, the death of a top naxal leader and Central Committee Member (CCM), Sudhakar (alias Gautam), in Bijapur district marks the second such successful high profile anti-naxal operation by security forces in just over 3 weeks, Bastar's Inspector General P Sundarraj said.

Gautam, the leader of the banned CPI(Maoist) organisation, was neutralised by security forces on June 5 during an operation in Bijapur's national forest area. Just 3 weeks ago, on May 21, security forces had recovered the body of a Central Committee Politburo member and CPI (Maoist) General Secretary Basava Raju in a massive operation in Abujmarh area in Narayanpur district, in which 26 other naxals were neutralised. Raju was known as the 'backbone of the Naxal movement,' a top leader in the organisation.

"On May 21, after the recovery of the body of CPI (Maoist) leader, Central Committee Politburo member and CPI (Maoist) General Secretary Basava Raju in Abujhmarh forest, today on 5th June, security forces received a huge success in anti-naxal operation," Sundarraj told ANI here.

AK-47, arms, ammunition recovered

The Bastar IG said an AK-47 rifle, along with arms, ammunition and various explosive materials, were recovered after the encounter.

"In the Bijapur national park area, inputs regarding the presence of CPI (Maoist) senior Maoist cadres and PLG cadres were received. Based on that, the STF, DRG, and CoBRA joint teams were sent for operation. During the operation, exchange of fire between security forces and Naxals took place multiple times. After the exchange of fire, during the search, the body of a Maoist and an AK-47 weapon and a large amount of explosive materials and other arms and ammunition were recovered," the IG said.

The encounter involved a joint operation by the Special Task Force (STF), District Reserve Guard (DRG), and Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA).

According to officials, Gautam was a senior Maoist leader responsible for various violent incidents that resulted in the deaths of numerous innocent tribal civilians and of security personnel.

The death of Gautam marks a major success for the security forces and is a significant blow to the Maoist leadership, particularly in the Dandakaranya region. His neutralisation is expected to cause a considerable setback to the already weakening strength of the banned and outlawed Maoist organisation.

186 Maoist cadres have been killed in counter-insurgency operations across the Bastar Range in 2025 so far. During the period 2024-2025, more than 403 Maoist cadres have been neutralised and their bodies recovered in the Bastar Range following multiple encounters between Maoists and security forces, according to officials.