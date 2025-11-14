Exercise Trishul, a major Tri-Services manoeuvre, culminated at Madhavpur Beach, Gujarat. Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth reviewed amphibious landing operations that showcased exceptional synergy between the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Command, reviewed the culminating phase of Exercise Trishul at Madhavpur Beach in Gujarat, witnessing Amphibious Landing Operations along with integrated land, air and maritime elements.

According to a press release, Exercise Trishul, with large-scale multi-domain manoeuvres spanning the Western Seaboard, the Desert Sector and the Rann and Creek Sector, demonstrated exceptional Tri-Services Synergy and mission-focused integration.

Commanders Review Operational Readiness

The Army Commander embarked on board INS Jalashwa and reviewed the operational readiness of Amphibious Forces along with Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, and Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor, Air Officer Commanding, South Western Air Command.

He oversaw the launch of the first Infantry Platoon with Tank by Landing Craft Mechanised (LCM) during the opening wave of beaching operations.

The Amphibious Landing Operations demonstrated seamless coordination between Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force validating Indian Armed Forces capability to project combat power from sea to land under realistic operational conditions.

Successful Conduct Reaffirms Integrated Capabilities

The Army Commander commended the professionalism, jointmanship and interoperability displayed by all soldiers, sailors and air warriors participating in the exercise. The successful conduct of Exercise Trishul reaffirms India's joint combat readiness, integrated multi-domain and multi-spectrum capabilities, technology absorption and the Armed Forces' enduring commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat.

TSE-2025 "Trishul" Culminates

Tri-Services Exercise (TSE-2025) "Trishul" successfully culminated, which was conducted by the Indian Navy as the lead service jointly with the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, across the creek and desert sectors of Rajasthan and Gujarat, a press release said.

TSE-2025 was led by the Western Naval Command of the Indian Navy, along with the Southern Command of the Indian Army and the South Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force as the principal participating formations. The exercise featured large-scale operations across the creek and desert sectors of Rajasthan and Gujarat, and the maritime domain, including amphibious operations in the North Arabian Sea.

Focus on Synergy and Interoperability

The Indian Coast Guard, Border Security Force, and other central agencies also participated in the exercise, reinforcing inter-agency coordination and integrated operations.

The major focus of the exercise was to enhance synergy between the armed forces, and validate and synchronise multi-domain integrated operational procedures across the three Services, enabling joint effect-based operations. Key objectives included enhancing interoperability of platforms and infrastructure, strengthening the integration of networks across Services, and advancing jointness in operations. (ANI)