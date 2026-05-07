Former DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai advises Pakistan to strengthen its operational capabilities, not narrative. He states Pakistan lost over 100 soldiers and 100 terrorists during Operation Sindoor, launched after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Ex-DGMO advises Pakistan to focus on capabilities

Former Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai on Thursday took a jibe at Pakistan, saying it should focus more on strengthening its operational capabilities rather than narrative building, adding that better investment in combat preparedness would improve outcomes.

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Ghai said that Pakistan suffered significant losses during Operation Sindoor, which was launched after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. He further said that available information, including award lists, indicated heavy casualties on the Pakistani side, including the killing of over 100 terrorists at nine terror camps.

Operation Sindoor was launched in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, prompting a strong military response from India. Addressing the press conference in Jaipur, Lieutenant General Ghai, who served as DGMO during Operation Sindoor, said, "Inadvertently, their honours and awards list, which was out on the internet, told us that so many of those awards were given posthumously. The numbers that they suffered on the line of control in the exchanges that followed, they (Pakistan) lost more than 100 soldiers. 100 terrorists were killed in those nine terrorist camps."

"At the end of the day, if Pakistanis were to make the same amount of investment in their battle-fighting ability as they do in the narrative. I think they would have fared much better. That's the advice that they could take," he further added. Indian armed forces struck terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Operation Sindoor: India's Retaliation

In Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, 2025, India successfully destroyed nine major terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), targeting Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen facilities. Indian armed forces killed over 100 terrorists in action.

Pakistan's response and ceasefire

Pakistan responded with drone attacks and shelling, which led to a four-day conflict between the two neighbouring countries. India showed formidable defence and conducted retaliatory strikes, destroying Radar installations in Lahore and Radar facilities near Gurjanwala. Following significant damage, Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) reached out to the Indian DGMO, and a ceasefire was agreed on May 10, bringing an end to the hostilities. (ANI)