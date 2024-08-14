Excise policy case: Supreme Court issues notice to CBI on Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kejriwal has been in custody since March 21 following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and, despite being granted a 21-day interim bail for Lok Sabha election campaigning in May, he remains detained due to his arrest by the CBI on June 26 in the same case.

    First Published Aug 14, 2024, 11:52 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 14, 2024, 12:28 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday (August 14) declined to grant immediate interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently in jail in connection with a corruption case related to the excise policy, filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan issued notice to the CBI in response to Kejriwal's plea challenging the Delhi High Court's August 5 ruling, which upheld his arrest and denied him bail.

    During the hearing, the bench said, "We are not granting any interim bail. We will issue notice," addressing senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who appeared on behalf of Kejriwal. The case is scheduled for its next hearing on August 23.

    Kejriwal's petition, filed just days after the Supreme Court granted bail to former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a related case, challenges his arrest and subsequent remand orders. His plea argues that the reasons for Sisodia's release on bail should also apply to him, particularly in light of the Supreme Court's acknowledgment of Sisodia's prolonged incarceration and the impact on his fundamental rights under Article 21 of the Constitution.

    Kejriwal has been in custody since March 21 following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and, despite being granted a 21-day interim bail for Lok Sabha election campaigning in May, he remains detained due to his arrest by the CBI on June 26 in the same case.

