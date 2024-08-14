Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Tamil Nadu man assaulted, kidnapped after arriving at Thiruvananthapuram airport; police begin probe

    A Tamil Nadu native individual who arrived in Thiruvananthapuram from abroad was kidnapped by a gang of five . The incident occurred at 1 am when the victim was traveling in an auto-rickshaw from the airport. The police are investigating the incident and examining CCTV footage to determine the direction the kidnappers took.

    Kerala: Tamil Nadu man assaulted, kidnapped after arriving at Thiruvananthapuram airport; police begin probe
    Thiruvananthapuram: In a shocking incident, an individual who had arrived from abroad was kidnapped by a gang. A gang of five allegedly kidnapped the said person, who is believed to be a native of Tamil Nadu.The incident took place at approximately 1:00 a.m. today, when the victim was traveling in an auto-rickshaw from the Thiruvananthapuram airport. According to the auto-rickshaw driver, Vishak, the victim had requested to be taken to the bus stop where buses to Tirunelveli were available.

    As they approached Sreekanteswaram, a Swift car blocked the auto-rickshaw, and five individuals exited the vehicle. They then pulled the victim out of the auto-rickshaw, assaulted him, and took him away in their car.

    The police have initiated an investigation into the incident and are currently examining CCTV footage to determine the direction in which the kidnappers' car was headed. The police have confirmed that vehicle used by the kidnappers was rented. The auto-rickshaw driver informed the police as soon as the incident took place in the capital city.

    The identity of the victim and the motive behind the kidnapping are yet to be established. Further details are awaited.

