    Wayanad landslides: Over 400 bodies identified through DNA tests; check details

    According to officials, 349 body parts belonging to 248 individuals—121 men and 127 women—have been recovered. State Revenue Minister K Rajan said that 52 of these bodies or body parts were too decomposed for immediate identification and will require further testing.

    In the aftermath of the devastating landslides in Kerala's Wayanad, health authorities have completed DNA testing on as many as 401 bodies and body parts recovered from the affected areas. The comprehensive identification process followed an intense search operation involving the Army, Special Operations Group, Fire and Rescue Services, Forest Department, and hundreds of volunteers.

    According to officials, 349 body parts belonging to 248 individuals—121 men and 127 women—have been recovered. State Revenue Minister K Rajan said that 52 of these bodies or body parts were too decomposed for immediate identification and will require further testing. Many families are still anxiously awaiting news about their missing loved ones.

    The search operations continue in the Nilambur area and along the Chaliyar River, where three more body parts were found on Tuesday. Kerala Forest Minister AK Saseendran reported that a total of 231 bodies and 206 body parts have been recovered so far. Meanwhile, 1,505 people remain in 12 relief camps, and 415 samples have been sent for DNA testing.

    Blood samples have been collected from 115 individuals, including relatives of three people from Bihar, to aid in the identification process. Authorities are also intensifying efforts to relocate survivors from relief camps to temporary settlements. Plans are underway to identify vacant houses and residential facilities in Wayanad to accommodate those displaced by the landslides.

    Harrison Malayalam labor unions have been tasked with assessing the safety and management of 53 ready-to-occupy houses, and a fully equipped temporary settlement is being planned for areas including Meppadi, Mupainad, Vaithiri, Kalpatta, Muttil, and Ambalavyal. A five-member committee consisting of panchayat members, revenue officers, and social workers has been inspecting rental housing options within local self-government limits.

    The landslides, which struck the Chooralmala and Mundakai areas on July 30, have claimed over 400 lives, with around 100 people still missing. The Kerala government has issued 1,368 certificates to disaster victims through a special campaign, as part of ongoing recovery and relief efforts.

