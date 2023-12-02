Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Excise policy case: ED files first charge sheet against AAP MLA Sanjay Singh under PMLA

    Currently held in Tihar jail in Delhi following his arrest on October 4, Singh has been identified as a central figure in the excise policy case. He allegedly received a bribe of Rs 2 crore from Dinesh Arora, who subsequently turned into an approver in the case.

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday (December 2) has taken a significant step by filing its first charge sheet against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) parliamentarian Sanjay Singh in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. Sanjay Singh is facing charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), specifically linked to the money laundering allegations associated with the Delhi excise policy case.

    This charge sheet, constituting the fifth supplementary submission in the ongoing case, also includes the name of another individual besides Sanjay Singh. The accusations against the AAP leader stem from purported evidence tying him to the money laundering aspects intertwined with the case.

    Currently held in Tihar jail in Delhi following his arrest on October 4, Singh has been identified as a central figure in the excise policy case. He allegedly received a bribe of Rs 2 crore from Dinesh Arora, who subsequently turned into an approver in the case.

    Post Singh's arrest, the ED issued a statement highlighting his pivotal role in what they termed the "Delhi liquor scam." Singh's alleged involvement with key accused and suspects, including businessmen Dinesh Arora and Amit Arora, was emphasized, pointing to illicit financial gains derived from the liquor policy scam. The ED further alleged Singh's role in a conspiracy concerning the excise policy of 2020-21.

    The Delhi excise policy, introduced during the AAP government's tenure, marked the government's exit from the alcohol retail business. However, LG VK Saxena raised concerns about alleged bribery associated with the issuance of liquor licenses, prompting a call for a CBI probe into the matter.

    Subsequently, the Delhi government retracted the policy, signifying a tumultuous period surrounding the implementation and subsequent withdrawal of the excise policies in the national capital. The unfolding case involving Sanjay Singh adds further complexity to the scrutiny surrounding the Delhi liquor policy and its associated controversies.

