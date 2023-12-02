Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Cyclone Michaung impact: Officials declare holiday in Puducherry, Karaikal, and Yanam on December 4

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wasted no time in addressing the potential risks associated with Cyclone 'Michaung'. Conducting a comprehensive review meeting with district collectors, Stalin emphasized the critical need for preparedness during the Northeast Monsoon season.

    First Published Dec 2, 2023, 1:22 PM IST

    In response to the looming threat posed by Cyclone 'Michaung', slated to hit coastal areas, educational institutions in Puducherry, Karaikal, and Yanam have taken precautionary measures. The Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, operating under the Government of Puducherry, issued a directive on Saturday, announcing the closure of all colleges on December 4, 2023.

    This proactive step aims to ensure the safety and well-being of students and faculty in light of the anticipated cyclone's impact along the coastal belt.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) heightened concerns by reporting an escalation from depression to deep depression in the Southwest Bay of Bengal. Positioned approximately 500 km east-southeast of Puducherry, this weather system's west-northwestward movement has triggered a yellow alert.

    With predictions of rainfall ranging between 6-11 cm, the IMD's advisory raised cautionary flags, prompting preemptive actions across the region.

    The chief minister stressed the importance of seamless coordination among officials to implement effective precautionary measures. He urged swift communication of district-specific requirements to the pertinent authorities to ensure a proactive response to the impending weather threat.

    As coastal regions brace themselves for the incoming cyclone, these measures underscore the commitment of local administrations to prioritize citizen safety. The closure of educational institutions on December 4 serves as a precautionary step, aligning with the collective efforts to minimize potential risks and safeguard the community's welfare in the wake of Cyclone 'Michaung'.

    Last Updated Dec 2, 2023, 1:22 PM IST
