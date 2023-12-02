Ayodhya's Ram Temple consecration date confirmed, 6,000 invites dispatched; check details

The upcoming ceremony is expected to witness the presence not only of revered priests and saints from across the nation but also prominent political figures, including Prime Minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

After a wait of more than three years since its foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the long-anticipated consecration ceremony for Ayodhya's Ram Temple has received its scheduled date – January 22, 2024. This significant event at Uttar Pradesh's revered city is set to host over 6,000 guests, comprising esteemed priests, generous donors, and various politicians.

Prime Minister Modi's act of laying the temple's foundation stone back in August 2020 marked a pivotal moment in the journey toward the realization of this sacred shrine.

The upcoming ceremony is expected to witness the presence not only of revered priests and saints from across the nation but also prominent political figures, including Prime Minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Ahead of the grand opening of the Ram Mandir, the Uttar Pradesh government has orchestrated a series of events, including the recitation of Akhand Ramayan and Hanuman Chalisa, to take place in major temples across the state throughout January 2024. Scheduled from January 14 to 22, these recitations aim to infuse a profound spiritual essence into the impending consecration ceremony.

Meticulous planning is underway for the elaborate consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple, with the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and the state government outlining a series of religious programs for the auspicious occasion.

The highlight of the ceremony will be the installation of the idol of Lord Ram inside the Ram Mandir on January 22, accompanied by a plethora of festive celebrations planned for this propitious day.

The legal resolution provided by the Supreme Court in 2019, resolving the Ayodhya dispute, cleared the path for the construction of this grand temple. Subsequently, the establishment of the 'Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirtha Kshetra' Trust by the Centre empowered decisions concerning the temple's construction.

Initiated on August 5, 2020, following Prime Minister Modi's foundation stone laying, the construction adhered to the architectural design crafted by the Sompura family of Ahmedabad in 1988, incorporating certain modifications in 2020 to shape the magnificent Ram Mandir.