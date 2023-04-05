Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Excise policy case: Delhi Court extends judicial custody former deputy CM Manish Sisodia till April 17

    Special Judge K Nagpal adjourned for April 12 the arguments on the application. The judge also extended till April 17 the judicial custody of Sisodia after he was produced before the court and the agency sought an extension of custody.

    Excise policy case: Delhi Court extends judicial custody former deputy CM Manish Sisodia till April 17 AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 5, 2023, 5:30 PM IST

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday (April 5) told a Delhi court the investigation in the money laundering probe against AAP leader Manish Sisodia in the alleged excise scam is at a "crucial" stage and it has found fresh evidence of his complicity.

    The agency made the submissions while seeking time to argue on the bail application of the former Delhi deputy chief minister.

    Also read: Centre issues advisory over Hanuman Jayanti, orders states, UTs to ensure law and order

    Special Judge K Nagpal adjourned for April 12 the arguments on the application. The judge also extended till April 17 the judicial custody of Sisodia after he was produced before the court and the agency sought an extension of custody.

    During the arguments, the Enforcement Directorate counsel said the agency was 'in process of gathering fresh evidence that has come to light'.

    "We need time...requesting court to grant time to advance arguments," the counsel said after a brief argument.

    Also read: Karnataka Election 2023: Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep to only campaign for BJP, not contest Assembly polls

    The counsel appearing for Sisodia, meanwhile, claimed before the court the ED does not have evidence to prove the charge that he had indulged in money laundering.

    "There's no basis (for the charge). They've probed and examined everything, raided my residence etc. but found nothing. The (excise) policy was approved by various authorities concerned, including the LG. Now you're blaming Sisodia solely. Also, this (the probe) is not under the preview of the ED," the counsel said.

    He asserted the central anti-money laundering agency cannot make the vague allegation that he will tamper with evidence if enlarged on bail.

    "You never claimed any effort by me to influence, contact, threaten witnesses when I was out and holding (excise) portfolio. Now I'm not even holding any portfolio," he said.

    Also read: Karnataka Election 2023: Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep gets threat letters amid speculations about his BJP entry

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2023, 5:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Train attack case: Accused arrested based on scientific evidence; Cops respond to criticism on 'sketch'

    Kerala Train attack case: Cops respond to criticism on 'sketch', say accused nabbed based on scientific proof

    Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea by 14 opposition parties alleging misuse of CBI, ED AJR

    Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea by 14 opposition parties alleging misuse of CBI, ED

    Centre issues advisory over Hanuman Jayanti, orders states, UTs to ensure law and order AJR

    Centre issues advisory over Hanuman Jayanti, orders states, UTs to ensure law and order

    Portions on RSS ban, Mahatma Gandhi dropped from NCERT Class 12 textbook

    Portions on RSS ban, Mahatma Gandhi dropped from NCERT Class 12 textbook

    Kerala HC orders translocation of 'Arikomban' to Parambikulam wildlife sanctuary anr

    Kerala HC orders translocation of 'Arikomban' to Parambikulam wildlife sanctuary

    Recent Stories

    Video of two elephants ferociously fighting with each other shocks netizens - gps

    WATCH: Video of two elephants ferociously fighting with each other shocks netizens

    Kendall Jenner SEXY Photos: Fashion icon elevates hotness with racy pictures in sizzling outfits vma

    Kendall Jenner SEXY Photos: Fashion icon elevates hotness with racy pictures in sizzling outfits

    football Should Chelsea turn to Lampard as caretaker boss? Fans react after legend spotted in Liverpool clash-ayh

    Should Chelsea turn to Lampard as caretaker boss? Fans react after legend spotted in Liverpool clash

    Harley Davidson first made in India bike coming soon first look leaked online gcw

    Harley Davidson’s first made-in-India bike coming soon; first look leaked

    Train attack case: Accused arrested based on scientific evidence; Cops respond to criticism on 'sketch'

    Kerala Train attack case: Cops respond to criticism on 'sketch', say accused nabbed based on scientific proof

    Recent Videos

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon