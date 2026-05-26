Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal welcomed former BJD MP Debashish Samantray's induction, stating it will strengthen the party. Samantray cited PM Modi's inspiration, while BJD accused him of pursuing personal business interests.

Odisha Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Manmohan Samal on Tuesday welcomed former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Debashish Samantray's induction into the BJP, saying his entry would further strengthen the party in the state.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI in Delhi, Samal said Samantray's long political experience and background would add to the BJP's organisational strength. "The party will get further strengthened because he is an experienced leader and has been an MLA thrice, has been in politics for a long time, his entire family was in politics, hence his joining has strengthened the BJP," he said.

Samantray Felicitated by Senior BJP Leaders

Earlier in the day, MP Debashish Samantaray met BJP National President Nitin Nabin shortly after joining the party. During his meeting, he was felicitated by BJP National President Nitin Nabin in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, Manmohan Samal and other senior leaders as they welcomed Samantaray in the BJP.

Inspired by PM Modi's Personality: Samantray

After joining the BJP a day after resigning from Biju Janata Dal, Debashish Samantray said that he was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "programs and personality" and affirmed the committment to working for Odisha as a BJP member. "I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Inspired by his programs and personality, I am joining the BJP today. I have a lot of work to do for the BJP in Odisha; I will try to strengthen it," he said.

BJD Accuses MP of Prioritising 'Business Interests'

Meanwhile, Biju Janata Dal accused Rajya Sabha MP Debasish Samantray of prioritising "business interests over the party's expectations" and "turning" to the BJP after he tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the party.

Expressing stern disappointment over Samantaray's decision, the BJD reflected on the facilities provided to him by the party, including giving a ticket for a fifth time, appointment as Chairman of OTDC, among other organisational positions. BJD accused the MP of using them and resigning to "pursue his own interests".

This comes a day after MP Debasish Samantray resigned from the primary membership of Biju Janata Dal (BJD). In a resignation letter addressed to BJD president Naveen Patnaik, he expressed gratitude for being nominated to the Rajya Sabha and for the opportunity to serve the people of the undivided Cuttack district and raise issues of Odisha at the national level.