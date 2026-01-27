Former Bareilly City Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri, after resigning, alleged a coordinated plot to hold him hostage at the DM's office. Demanding an SIT probe, he claimed he was released only after the media was alerted about the incident.

Former Bareilly City Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri on Tuesday alleged that there was a coordinated attempt to keep him confined at the District Magistrate's camp office. He also demanded the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

Speaking to the reporters, Agnihotri said, "I had already tendered my resignation yesterday and the coordinated plot failed yesterday at the camp office of DM, where DM sir recieved a call saying that this 'pandit' should be made to sit here only and he should not be let go from here the whole night...I called the Secretary of the Bar Association, Deepak Pandey, and told him to inform the media that an order has been issued to hold me hostage."

"When they got to know that the media knew about the plot to hold me hostage, I was allowed to leave. It was a coordinated plot where I would issue a statement and I would be suspended under some other allegation...We will approach the court regarding this suspension order...An SIT should be constituted and the whole conversation on the phone should be investigated...We will decide the next course of action soon," he said. A day earlier, Agnihotri resigned from his post as the City Magistrate of Bareilly.

Earlier, Agnihotri alleged that an "anti-Brahmin campaign" is underway in Uttar Pradesh. He also alleged that Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand and his disciples were mistreated during the Magh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

"An anti-Brahmin campaign is going on in the Uttar Pradesh government for quite some time now. Brahmins are being singled out and tortured. Somewhere, a deputy jailer is beating a Brahmin. In another police station, a disabled Brahmin is being beaten to death. Just imagine the recent incidents over the last two weeks, including the Magh Mela, where on the day of Mauni Amavasya, our Shankaracharya of Jyotir Math (Jyotishpeeth), Swami Avimukteshwarananda Saraswati Maharaj, went to take a bath. His disciples, along with elderly monks, were beaten with feet, kicks, and shoes," he said.

"When the administration beats like this, do you want to send the message to people from other communities outside that when the administration beats like this, there will be a massacre? What do you want? Do you want to massacre Brahmins?" Agnihotri told ANI. (ANI)