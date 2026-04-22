Former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, Nadendla Bhaskara Rao, passed away at 90. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and other political leaders from Andhra Pradesh expressed their deep grief and offered condolences to his family.

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nadendla Bhaskara Rao, passed away on Wednesday, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy confirmed, expressing deep grief over the veteran leader's demise. Revanth Reddy paid tribute to Bhaskara Rao's long political career, noting his contribution as an MLA, Minister and Member of Parliament.

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Political Leaders Mourn Demise

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

"Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed deep sadness over the passing of the former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, Nadendla Bhaskara Rao. He remembered Rao's long political career as an MLA, Minister, and MP, noting his active role in many public welfare programs," Telangana CMO's statement read.

He also prayed for strength for the family members and peace to the departed soul. "He prayed to God to give strength to the family members during this sad time and for Bhaskara Rao's soul to rest in peace. The Chief Minister offered his heartfelt sympathies to the grieving family," the statement added.

Taking on X, Reddy wrote, "I express my sorrow over the demise of Nandedla Bhaskar Rao Garu, former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh. Praying to God that his soul attain peace, I convey my deepest condolences to the family members."

ఉమ్మడి ఆంధ్ర ప్రదేశ్ మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి నాదెండ్ల భాస్కరరావు గారి మరణం పట్ల విచారం వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నాను. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని భగవంతుడిని కోరుకుంటూ, కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతి తెలియజేస్తున్నాను. pic.twitter.com/jz6AxQ2vqv — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) April 22, 2026

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also expressed condolences over the demise of the former CM. According to an official release, CM spoke to his son and Minister Nadendla Manohar over the phone, offering condolences. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the family members and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.

YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Furthermore, expressing shock over the demise, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called it a "heartbreaking" loss. "The demise of former Chief Minister Nandedla Bhaskar Rao garu is heartbreaking. I pray that his soul attains peace and that God grants courage to his family members during this difficult time," Jagan said in a post on X.

మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి నాదెండ్ల భాస్కర్ రావు గారి మృతి బాధాక‌రం. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని, వారి కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు ఈ క్లిష్ట సమయంలో దేవుడు ధైర్యం ప్ర‌సాదించాల‌ని కోరుకుంటున్నా. pic.twitter.com/pmaWunTMO4 — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) April 22, 2026

In an official condolence message, Jagan described Bhaskara Rao as a leader who "carved a distinguished place in Andhra Pradesh politics" and whose "steadfast commitment to public service and vast political experience remain an ideal for generations." He termed his passing an "irreparable loss to the state" and conveyed his "profound sympathies to the bereaved family, praying that they find the strength to endure this grief."

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer also expressed "profound grief and sadness" over the death of the former Chief Minister, who served briefly as the 11th Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh in 1984, according to an official statement from Andhra Pradesh Lok Bhavan. "Governor Sri Abdul Nazeer offered his heartfelt condolences to his son Sri Nadendla Manohar, Minister of Civil Supplies, and family members," the statement further read.

A Brief and Controversial Political Career

Nadendla Bhaskara Rao, born on June 23, 1935, was an Indian politician who briefly served as the 11th Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in 1984. He passed away earlier today in Hyderabad at the age of 90 due to age-related ailments.

He is best known for his controversial and short-lived tenure as Chief Minister, which followed a political upheaval against then Chief Minister NT Rama Rao (NTR). Bhaskara Rao was a co-founder of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1982 along with NTR and was once considered a close associate and mentor figure within the party.

In August 1984, while NTR was in the United States for medical treatment, Bhaskara Rao, with the support of the Congress (I) party, staked a claim to power and became Chief Minister. However, his tenure lasted only 31 days, from August 16 to September 16, 1984, making it the shortest in the history of Andhra Pradesh. He was subsequently removed following the large-scale "Save Democracy" movement led by NTR, who returned to power with massive public support.

Over the course of his political career, Bhaskara Rao also held several ministerial portfolios, including Finance, under leaders such as NTR and Marri Chenna Reddy. Later, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Khammam constituency in 1998 on a Congress ticket. In 2019, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

His family has also remained active in politics. His son, Nadendla Manohar, is a prominent political figure and currently serves as the Civil Supplies Minister in the Andhra Pradesh government, as well as a leader in the Jana Sena Party. (ANI)