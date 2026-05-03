Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam attacked Rahul Gandhi, predicting the Assam and West Bengal election results would weaken his position. Krishnam said the opposition would remove him as their leader due to his 'failed potential'.

Krishnam's Scathing Attack on Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi one day ahead of the counting of votes for the recently held Assembly elections, stating that the results in Assam and West Bengal Assembly elections would further weaken his position in the party. He claimed that after the results, changes in leadership within the opposition camp could follow due to what he termed Rahul Gandhi's failed potential. "After the election results of Assam and West Bengal, the entire opposition will remove him from the position of Leader of the Opposition because of his failed potential," he told ANI.

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In a further strong remark, Krishnam questioned his political image and leadership. "Now is the right time for Rahul Gandhi to remove the 'Gandhi' from his name because he doesn't display any of Mahatma Gandhi's character traits," he said.

He further claimed that the opposition itself lacks confidence in defeating the ruling party under Rahul Gandhi's leadership."Even the opposition knows that the BJP cannot be defeated under his leadership. All Congress leaders know they can no longer fight, and they are losing one by one," Krishnam said. "The people of the country have not accepted Rahul Gandhi as Gandhi," he added.

He also compared leadership styles in the current political environment. "Where there is a strong and powerful leader like Narendra Modi in power, the Leader of the Opposition behaves like a clown," Krishnam stated.

Exit Poll Projections

Assam

Meanwhile, in Assam, exit polls projected that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to retain power for a third successive term. Axis My India projected that the BJP-led NDA would secure 88 to 100 of 126 seats and the Congress-led alliance 24 to 36 seats. JVC predicted 88-101 seats for the NDA and 23-33 seats for the Congress-led alliance. It gave 0-2 seats to AIUDF and three to others. Matrize projected 85-95 seats for the BJP-led alliance, 25-32 for the Congress-led alliance, and 6-12 seats for others.

West Bengal

In West Bengal, according to an exit poll by Chanakya Strategies, it has projected 150-160 Assembly seats in the BJP's corner while placing Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) with 130-140 seats of the total 294 Assembly seats. Other parties are projected to win six to 10 Assembly seats in West Bengal as per Chanakya Strategies.

According to exit poll projections by Matrize, the BJP is winning the West Bengal Assembly polls with 146-161, while TMC is projected to win 125 to 140 seats. As per Matrize too, other parties are being projected to win six to 10 Assembly seats in West Bengal.

The exit poll by Poll Diary has projected 142 to 171 Assembly seats in the BJP's corner, while placing Mamata Banerjee's party with 99 to 127 seats in West Bengal. Meanwhile, other political parties are projected to win five to nine Assembly seats. (ANI)