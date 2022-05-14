Ex-Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar exits party, urges Rahul Gandhi to take control

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 14, 2022, 1:57 PM IST

    In a shocking action, Sunil Jakhar, the former Punjab Congress chief, announced his resignation from the party on Saturday through Facebook live. As the party's huge brainstorming conference, 'Chintan Shivir', reached its second day in Rajasthan, he made this statement. He was upset by the party's response to his supposed anti-party activities. 

    Jakhar claimed that the Congress officials "sitting in Delhi ruined the party in Punjab" and blamed Ambika Soni's statement on the "repercussions of having a Hindu chief minister in Punjab" for the party's "disastrous performance" in the February-March state elections.

    Following the veteran, an attempt was also made "to portray the Congress as a poor BSP in the state." Then, in a passionate outburst, he warned Congress President Sonia Gandhi, "Don't drift from your ideology."

    Harish Chaudhary, former state in-charge Harish Rawat, and Tariq Anwar were the other leaders he targeted during his 'Dil Ki Baat' Facebook live message.

    Jakhar praised Rahul Gandhi, calling him "a good person," and urged the 51-year-old to take control of the party and "distance yourself from chaploos log (sycophants)." "Good luck and goodbye, Congress," he concluded.

    He had removed all-party references from his social media handles shortly before going live on Facebook. He removed the Congress from his Twitter bio and replaced the party flag as his Twitter account's background image with the Tricolour.

    The announcement came as the Gandhis held the Congress's Chintan Shivir in Udaipur in preparation for the 2024 elections. Hundreds of Congress members have gathered for a three-day conclave where the party is holding talks following a poll defeat in the most recent round of state elections.

