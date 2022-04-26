Congress panel recommends suspension of KV Thomas, Sunil Jakhar; Sonia Gandhi to take final call

It is worth noting that Jakhar was slapped with a reprimand for his comments against the party line and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. He was also accused of using derogatory language about the Dalit people.

The Congress disciplinary committee has recommended the suspension of veteran leader KV Thomas and Sunil Jakhar. However, Sonia Gandhi would take the final call.

On April 11, the Congress disciplinary committee filed show cause notices on both experienced Congress leaders. Although KV Thomas responded to the show cause notice, according to disciplinary committee secretary Tariq Anwar, Sunil Jhakar did not respond to the committee's show cause notice. Anwar claimed that the committee has the authority to take any action against the two, including suspending or expelling them from the party.

The party had also filed a notice on former Union Minister KV Thomas for attending a CPI(M) seminar in Kannur, Kerala, on April 9, against party high command's directives not to go. At the ceremony, Thomas also lauded Kerala's Chief Minister. Following that, Kerala Congress head K Sudhakaran requested the Congress leadership to discipline Thomas.

