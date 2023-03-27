Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ex-MP Rahul Gandhi told to vacate government-allotted bungalow: Sources

    According to sources, the Lok Sabha Housing Committee has given a 30-day notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to vacate the government-allotted bungalow.

    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Mar 27, 2023, 5:57 PM IST

    In yet another setback for former Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi, after his disqualification from the Lower House of Parliament, he is now set to lose his government-allotted bungalow in the national capital 12, Tughlaq Lane.

    According to sources, the Lok Sabha Housing Committee has given notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to vacate the government-allotted bungalow. The notification issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat was marked to various departments, including the Directorate of Estates in New Delhi Municipal Council. All the benefits available to Rahul as a member of Parliament too are under review. 

    The former Congress chief was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday after he was convicted and sentenced to a two-year jail term in a defamation case by a Surat court. The option that the former Wayanad MP has is to immediately seek a stay on the conviction order from a higher Court, which in this case is Sessions. After getting this, he will have to request the Lok Sabha Secretariat to put its order in abeyance until the decision on the appeal.

    Section 8(3) of the Representation of People's Act says, 'A person convicted of any offence and sentenced to imprisonment for not less than two years shall be disqualified from the date of such conviction...'

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2023, 6:39 PM IST
    Video Icon