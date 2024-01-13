Ex-model Divya Pahuja's body found in Haryana day after accused's confession

The incident, occurring on January 1, involved the disposal of the body on January 2, as stated by senior Gurgaon police officer Mukesh Kumar. Identification was facilitated through the victim's tattoos.

In a grim development, the lifeless body of former model Divya Pahuja, who was fatally shot in a Gurgaon hotel last week, has been discovered in a Haryana canal. The police revealed that the body, thrown into the Bhakra canal in Punjab, had drifted into the neighboring state.

Gurugram Police's efforts led to the recovery of the body from Tohna in Haryana. After sharing photographs with Pahuja's family, her identity was confirmed. The body is now undergoing an autopsy.

One of the accused, Balraj Gill, who was apprehended at Kolkata airport while attempting to board a flight, confessed during interrogation to discarding the former model's body in a canal in Patiala, approximately 270 kilometers from Gurugram, where she was allegedly murdered.

Divya Pahuja met a tragic end at a Gurgaon hotel on January 1, captured on CCTV as assailants dragged her lifeless body from the hotel to a waiting car. The 27-year-old had been taken to a hotel room by five men, allegedly shot in the head due to her alleged blackmailing of the hotel owner, Abhijeet Singh, with explicit pictures.

Reportedly, Pahuja possessed compromising videos of Singh on her phone, which he demanded her to delete. Refusing to comply, she was allegedly blackmailed with the explicit content, leading Singh and at least two accomplices to shoot her. Pahuja's family vehemently denies this accusation.

Notably, Divya Pahuja had been incarcerated for her alleged involvement in the fake encounter of her then-boyfriend and Gurugram gangster Sandeep Gadoli in 2016, but she had been granted bail in June of the previous year.