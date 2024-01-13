Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge named INDIA bloc chairperson, Nitish Kumar gets key role

The INDIA bloc comprises opposition parties, including Congress, united to challenge the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), aiming to thwart its bid for a third consecutive term in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge was on Saturday (January 13) emerged as the chosen chairperson for the opposition bloc INDIA. Despite Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar being another contender, he advocated for a Congress representative to assume the top post during the recent meeting.

However, the selection of a chairperson is just one element of the challenges faced by the INDIA bloc. Seat-sharing arrangements among all participating parties remain a significant hurdle that needs to be addressed.

'Kill me, but don't marry me': Another teacher in Bihar kidnapped, forced into marriage (WATCH)

The INDIA bloc, or 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance,' comprises opposition parties, including Congress, united to challenge the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), aiming to thwart its bid for a third consecutive term in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party is expected to be assertive, given the state Congress's reluctance to share seats in the assembly elections. Kamal Nath, the state party chief, declined to honor the central leadership's commitment for six seats in the state, resulting in public discord.

This friction was evident in Akhilesh Yadav's criticism of the Congress, followed by the party's significant losses in the three heartland states and the removal of Kamal Nath from the top post.

Indian Railways modifies train schedules for Ayodhya ahead of Ram temple event: Check list

Contentious discussions also surround the Congress-AAP alliance. While Congress seeks four seats in Delhi and seven in Punjab, AAP is resistant to compliance. AAP, aiming for a more substantial share of seats in Delhi and Punjab, also expresses interest in contesting in Goa, Haryana, and Gujarat, further complicating the negotiation process.