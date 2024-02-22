Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BREAKING: CBI raids premises linked to former Governor of J&K Satya Pal Malik in Hydropower corruption case

    The CBI is conducting raids at over 30 locations, including former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik, as part of an investigation into suspected corruption linked to the awarding of a Kiru hydroelectric project contract. Allegations involve a Rs 2,200 crore civil works contract, with Malik claiming he was offered a bribe.

    CBI conducts raid on Ex governor of J&K Satyapal Malik's premises in Hydropower corruption case
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 22, 2024, 10:47 AM IST

    CBI is conducting raids at over 30 locations, including former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik, as part of its investigation into suspected corruption linked to the awarding of a Kiru hydroelectric project contract in the J&K. Officials said that the case concerns suspected corruption in the allocation of civil works for the Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project (HEP), valued at ₹2,200 crore.

    Before this, the CBI had taken action against Malik regarding an insurance scam and had conducted raids on locations associated with him and his close associates in Jammu and Kashmir.

    'Home Minister would have resigned if...' Ex-J&K Governor Satyapal Malik reignites Pulwama-Politics claim

    The raid is said to be related to allegations of corruption in awarding a civil work contract worth Rs 2,200 crore for the Kiru Hydro Power Project in Kishtwar in 2019. Malik, who served as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir from August 23, 2018, to October 30, 2019, claimed that he was offered a bribe of Rs 300 crore to approve two files related to the project.

    The Kiru Hydroelectric Project (624 MW) is a run-of-river initiative underway on the Chenab River in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, situated approximately 42 kilometres from Kishtwar. This project involves the construction of a 135-meter-high dam and an underground Power House containing four units, each with a capacity of 156 MW.

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2024, 11:04 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-510 February 22 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-510 February 22 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Explained How Indians ended up as Wagner's mercenaries in Russia

    Explained: How Indians ended up as Wagner's mercenaries in Russia

    Kerala: Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav meets kin of animal attack victims in Wayanad anr

    Kerala: Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav meets kin of animal attack victims in Wayanad

    Bengaluru: UP Police officer's son detained and later released at KIA for allegedly using 'Terrorist' word vkp

    Bengaluru: UP Police officer's son detained and later released at KIA for allegedly using 'Terrorist' word

    Karnataka Assembly passes Religious endowment bill: 10% of temple income to go to government vkp

    Karnataka Assembly passes Religious endowment bill: 10% of temple income to go to government

    Recent Stories

    ED renews lookout notice against Byju Raveendran amid FEMA probe into Byju's snt

    ED renews lookout notice against Byju Raveendran amid FEMA probe into Byju's

    Football ISL 2023-24: FC Goa's Manolo Marquez voices disappointment after consecutive defeats osf

    ISL 2023-24: FC Goa's Manolo Marquez voices disappointment after consecutive defeats

    Football UCL 2023-24: Xavi voices frustration as Barcelona settle for a 1-1 draw against Napoli osf

    UCL 2023-24: Xavi voices frustration as Barcelona settle for a 1-1 draw against Napoli

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-510 February 22 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-510 February 22 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Did you know Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan had three wedding ceremonies? RKK

    Did you know Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan had three wedding ceremonies?

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon