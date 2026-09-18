Congress's Jairam Ramesh questioned the continuation of Pema Khandu as Arunachal Pradesh CM, citing a Supreme Court-ordered CBI inquiry into public works contracts allegedly awarded to firms linked to his family members.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday questioned the continuation of Pema Khandu as Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, citing the Supreme Court-directed CBI inquiry into public works contracts allegedly awarded to firms linked to his family members, and accused the BJP-led government of "complete hypocrisy".

Ramesh Cites SC Directives

In a post shared on X, Ramesh said the Supreme Court had on April 6 ordered a CBI inquiry into contracts worth Rs 1,270 crore awarded between 2015 and 2025 by the Public Works Department when Khandu was the PWD Minister. "On April 6, 2026, the Supreme Court had ordered a CBI inquiry into contracts worth Rs 1270 crore awarded between 2015 and 2025 by the PWD Minister in Arunachal Pradesh to his family members. The current BJP CM Pema Khandu was the PWD Minister concerned," Ramesh said. "The SC directive had come as a surprise to the Modi Govt," he added.

He said the Supreme Court's directive should have prompted Khandu to resign or be asked to step down, but alleged that both the Chief Minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to "brazen it out".

Ramesh further referred to the Supreme Court's August 3 proceedings, saying the court had summoned senior Arunachal Pradesh government officials after the CBI reported alleged non-cooperation in furnishing records. "On Aug 3, 2026 the Supreme Court summoned top officials of the Arunachal Govt because the CBI complained that the state government was not cooperating with the inquiry. The CM (who has continued as PWD minister) was denying access to the relevant files. The HM was reportedly taken aback by the CBI’s new-found courage," he said.

Referring to the August 24 hearing, Ramesh said the Supreme Court had observed that the state supplied huge chunks of documents to the CBI instead of providing relevant documents, with the next hearing scheduled for September 25. "On Aug 24, 2026 the SC observed that the state had supplied huge chunks of documents to the CBI, instead of providing relevant documents. The next hearing is on Sept 25, 2026. It is extraordinary and totally unacceptable that the CM continues in office. This shows the complete hypocrisy of the PM. Yet another example of Khaya hai, khane diya hai aur khilwaya bhi hai!" he added. https://x.com/Jairam_Ramesh/status/2100877725494091833

Supreme Court's Observations

The Supreme Court bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta had, on August 24, taken note of submissions by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Arunachal Pradesh Advocate General Indranil Choudhury that the state government had complied with directions and provided the CBI with all information sought.

The bench had observed that the state appeared to have supplied documents concerning all contracts rather than limiting material to firms allegedly linked to the Chief Minister's family, remarking that submitting a large volume of documents could complicate and delay the investigation. The court also clarified that the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary (Home), who had filed affidavits following show-cause notices issued after the August 3 order, would not need to appear personally in future hearings unless specifically directed. The CBI has been directed to submit a fresh status report within two weeks, with the matter listed again for September 25.

Background of the Case

The case stems from a PIL filed by Save Mon Region Federation and Voluntary Arunachal Senaa, seeking a CBI or SIT probe into public works contracts allegedly awarded to firms owned by Khandu's family members, including Rinchin Drema, second wife of Khandu's late father Dorjee Khandu, and nephew Tsering Tashi. (ANI)