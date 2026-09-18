Mamata Banerjee's TMC faction will support Congress in the Nandigram bypoll, withdrawing its own candidate for the "greater interest of the nation". Banerjee reaffirmed her commitment to the INDIA bloc and slammed the BJP and the ECI's recent order.

In a significant political development ahead of the upcoming bypolls, former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced that her TMC faction will extend support to the Congress in Nandigram, asserting that the decision has been taken for the "greater interest of the nation".

Sanchita Pradhan (Dey) from Mamata's TMC faction withdrew her nomination from the Nandigram Assembly constituency by-election, leaving the faction without a candidate in the seat ahead of the October 6 polling.

TMC Faction Backs Congress in Nandigram Bypoll

Congress has fielded Milan Pradhan from Nandigram, while the CPI has nominated Shanti Gopal Giri. The BJP's candidate, Hasirani Rath, is also in the fray.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Banerjee said, "In Nandigram, we are going to give our support to the Congress party. It is for the greater interest of the country. Rejinagar, I will decide later. In Assam, we are not contesting."

The Nandigram seat fell vacant after Suvendu Adhikari gave up the constituency and chose to retain Bhabanipur, where he defeated Mamata Banerjee in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Banerjee Slams BJP, Reaffirms INDIA Bloc Commitment

Reiterating her commitment to the INDIA bloc and taking a defiant stand against the ruling dispensation, Banerjee stated, "They do not know that I cannot leave All India Trinamool Congress. It will always be with me until I leave this world. Absolutely dirty game, but we are also ready to fight it out. I want the BJP to go from India. We want solidarity in INDIA Alliance." She also acknowledged solidarity from opposition leaders during the crisis, adding, "Rahul Gandhi called me yesterday; I am thankful to him. Arvind Kejriwal also called me."

'More Dangerous Than Yogi': Banerjee on Suvendu Adhikari

Taking a sharp jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, she remarked, "People asked about Yogi, but he is more dangerous than Yogi."

Banerjee slammed BJP over "vote theft" allegations, accusing the party of rigging elections in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Bengal.

Calling BJP a "Jhootha Party" and "Jumla Party", she alleged it aims to dismantle democracy, the Constitution and the education system.

ECI Bars Factions from Using Original Party Name, Symbol

Banerjee said, "Speaking on 'vote theft', it is a matter of great sadness. They looted in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Bengal. This 'Jhootha BJP Party', a 'Jumla Party'. Its job is to end democracy, the Constitution, and the education system in the country. Even journalists are not spared; if someone speaks out against them, they are arrested. Before us, Uddhav Thackeray faced the same thing. I have no respect for any individual person who is busy only to satisfy the ego of BJP."

She also issued a stern warning to those in power, claiming that the decision was a result of pre-planned political interference.

Following an interim directive by the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding an ongoing leadership dispute within the party, Banerjee on Friday lashed out at the decision, calling it an unconstitutional move driven by political vendetta.

Neither faction led by Arup Roy (Petitioner) nor Mamata Banerjee (Respondent) is permitted to use the original name "All India Trinamool Congress" or the reserved symbol "Flowers & Grass" pending final determination, as per a ECI order.

Mamata Banerjee faction was allotted the name "Mamata All India Trinamool Congress" with the "Football Player" symbol, recognised in West Bengal, Meghalaya, and Tripura, while the Arup Roy faction was allotted the name "Democratic Trinamool Congress" with the "Envelope" symbol, recognised across the same three states. (ANI)