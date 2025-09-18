India's Election Commission is updating EVM ballot papers, starting with the Bihar elections. The new format will feature color photographs of candidates, larger bold fonts for names and the NOTA option, and international numerals for serial numbers.

When voters in Bihar head to the polls later this year, they will notice something different about their Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). For the first time, ballot papers will carry colour photographs of candidates and bold fonts, a move the Election Commission of India (ECI) says is aimed at making voting simpler and clearer.

Goodbye to black-and-white photos

Until now, EVM ballot papers featured only black-and-white photographs of candidates. Many voters, particularly in rural areas, found it hard to recognise candidates from faded or unclear images. Switching to colour photos, officials believe, will make faces instantly more identifiable.

Bigger, bolder names for clarity

The new format also improves how candidate names and the “None of the Above” (NOTA) option are displayed. Both will now appear in bold letters, size 30 font, ensuring they are easy to read even for those with weaker eyesight. Every candidate’s name will use the same font type and size to maintain uniformity.

International numerals for consistency

Another change voters will notice is in the serial numbers. From now on, serial numbers and the NOTA option will be displayed in international numerals. This, the ECI says, will bring consistency across constituencies and reduce any confusion caused by regional number formats.

Pink ballot papers with new specifications

It’s not just the photos and fonts that are changing. The ballot paper itself will be printed on 70 GSM sheets, designed for durability. For assembly elections, the paper will be pink in colour with specified RGB values, making it easily distinguishable.

Why these changes matter

Photographs on ballot papers were first introduced a decade ago to help voters differentiate between candidates with similar names. With this new shift to colour and bigger fonts, the ECI hopes to take the clarity one step further. “These reforms are about making democracy more accessible,” a senior official explained, adding that the updates will help reduce errors and boost voter confidence.

Bihar first, rest of India next

The Bihar assembly elections, due later this year, will be the testing ground for these upgrades. If the rollout goes smoothly, the new ballot format will be adopted in other states in upcoming elections.