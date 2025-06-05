BSP chief Mayawati accused ruling and opposition parties of forming proxy groups to divide Dalit votes. She also raised concerns about EVM tampering and reappointed her nephew Akash Anand as the party’s national coordinator.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati has alleged that the ruling and opposition parties are conspiring against her party by forming other parties and influencing opportunistic individuals from among the Dalits and other neglected classes.

In a press conference on Thursday, BSP Supremo Mayawati said, "The casteist parties in power and the opposition have formed other parties behind the scenes by influencing some opportunistic and selfish people from among the Dalits and other neglected classes."

'Misleading the Dalits'

Mayawati claimed that these parties use various tactics to mislead the Dalits and other neglected classes, to divide their votes. "These parties use all kinds of tactics in Uttar Pradesh and other states where BSP has a stronghold, by misleading the Dalits and other neglected classes, to divide their votes," Mayawati said.

Mayawati asserted that the BSP is the only party in the country that propagates Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar's movement and works on the principles of welfare for Dalits and other neglected classes.

Mayawati stated, “Such parties and organisations have nothing to do with the movements of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram, the Founder of the BSP. The casteist parties nationwide, especially in UP, can not see BSP's progress.”

"There is no doubt that BSP is the only party in the country that propagates Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's movement and works on the principles of the welfare of Dalits and other neglected classes. Since BSP leaders became MPs or MLAs, or BSP formed the government in Uttar Pradesh, the following ruling and Opposition parties of the Centre and the state implemented all sorts of tactics to weaken BSP," she added.

Mayawati's Electronic Voting Machines concerns

The BSP chief also raised concerns about the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), alleging that they are being rigged to prevent BSP candidates from winning. "They are also rigging EVMs to prevent BSP candidates from winning. Like BSP, many parties in the country are opposing EVMs and demanding ballot papers, and the EVM system cannot be changed as long as this ruling party is in power," Mayawati said.

Earlier, after expelling Akash Anand from the Bahujan Samaj Party a few months back, BSP Chief Mayawati has once again appointed her nephew as chief national coordinator of the party. The decision was taken at a national-level meeting on Sunday at the party's central office in Delhi's Lodhi Road.

Senior party leaders, state representatives, and coordinators from across the country remained present during the meeting. It was decided that Akash would take charge of campaigning in the upcoming elections.

"It is hoped that Akash Anand, this time, will take measures carefully in the interest of the party and the movement, strengthening the ideological foundations of the party," the party said in a statement.