'Every child knows ED arrives before PM Modi in poll-bound states': KCR's daughter K Kavitha

Telangana's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha on Thursday (December 1) slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP and said that 'every child knows ED arrives before PM Modi in poll-bound states'. This comment by the BRS leader comes after she was named this week by the Enforcement Directorate in its investigation of the Delhi liquor policy.

Kavitha, a MLC and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter, challenged PM Modi and said, "(you) can put us behind bars but we will still work for the people". She also accused the BJP of 'cheap tricks' before the 2023 polls.

Speaking to reporters, Kavita said, "(The Narendra) Modi government came (to power) eight years ago and.. in these eight years... democratically-elected govt in nine states were toppled (and) BJP formed its governments in (an) inappropriate way. Every child knows ED arrives before PM Modi in poll-bound states."

"PM Modi can put us behind the bars... but we will still be working for the people and expose the failures of the BJP. The TRS government is running smoothly. We have exposed conspiracy to topple the government… people have witnessed."

The Telangana MLC did not provide specifics on the BJP's 'conspiracies to topple governments', but the saffron party has benefitted from rifts within opposition outfits to rise to power in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra in the past few years.

On being named by the ED as part of its Delhi liquor policy probe, Kavitha said, "We've welcomed them... will cooperate (but) BJP is playing cheap tricks."

It can be seen that this is not the first time the Telangana leader has accused the BJP of using central agencies to harass opposition leaders, a charge levelled by others, including Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party (whose Delhi deputy CM is also being probed) and the Congress.