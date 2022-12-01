Now is the time India can catalyse fundamental mindset shift: PM Modi on G20 presidency

In a series of tweets, PM Modi said that the country looks forward to working on encouraging sustainable lifestyles, depoliticising the global supply of food, fertilizers and medical products among other subjects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (December 1) said G-20 presidency will work to further promote oneness, inspired by the theme of "One Earth, One Family, One Future", and listed terror, climate change, pandemic as the greatest challenges that can be best fought together.

India's G20 priorities will be shaped in consultation with not just our G20 partners, but also our fellow-travellers in the global South, whose voice often goes unheard, he said.

Also read: Gujarat Election 2022: People of Jambur, a mini African village, celebrate their first opportunity to vote

"Let us join together to make India's G20 Presidency a Presidency of healing, harmony and hope. Let us work together to shape a new paradigm of human-centric globalisation," he said in an article which appeared in several newspapers and was posted on his website too.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi said that the country looks forward to working on encouraging sustainable lifestyles, depoliticising the global supply of food, fertilizers and medical products among other subjects.

Also read: Gujarat Election 2022: CEC Rajiv Kumar's appeal to 4.9 crore voters

"I firmly believe now is the best time to go further still and catalyse a fundamental mindset shift, to benefit humanity as a whole," he said.

"It is time to get inspired by our spiritual traditions which advocate oneness and work together to solve global challenges," he added.

"If humans were inherently selfish, what would explain the lasting appeal of so many spiritual traditions that advocate the fundamental one-ness of us all," he asked.

(With inputs from PTI)