'No problems... just two different ideologies': BJP's Rivaba Jadeja on family feud talk

Gujarat's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Candidate and wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, Rivaba Jadeja, on Thursday, said that she saw 'no difficulties' in her family's contrasting ideas after her husband's family campaigned for her Congress rival.

While talking to the media during the first phase of voting in Gujarat, Rivaba Jadeja said, "There is no problem. People with different ideas can coexist in the same household."

"I have faith in the people of Jamnagar; we will focus on overall development, and the BJP will win by a wide margin this time," she continued. The BJP's North Jamnagar candidate is Rivaba Jadeja.

Rivaba Jadeja, a relative of Congress leader Hari Singh Solanki, joined the BJP in 2019, three years after marrying into a family of largely Congress loyalists. In a viral video earlier this week, her father-in-law urged people to vote for Congress. Her sister-in-law, Congress politician Naynaba Jadeja, also campaigned for her party's candidate.

"I am with Congress. A party issue is different from the family. We should stick with our party. I've been with them for many years," said her father-in-law, Anirudhsinh Jadeja.

Senior Jadeja said, "He understands it's a party matter when asked about opposing a party that his son supports. "There is no family conflict."

Rivaba Jadeja dismissed suspicions of a family conflict shortly after her father-in-law's video surfaced, saying her husband supported her.

"It is not the first time two political party members are linked with opposing ideas. He is speaking as a member of another political party, not as my father-in-law. It's his personal matter. I have faith in the people of Jamnagar. Jamnagar has provided us with many things," said Rivaba Jadeja.

While talking about her husband, she said, "He and I are not two individuals; we are one. Our minds are united and share the same ideology. We complement one another.

"There is no confusion here. We are clear about what we should and should not do in life. There is no miscommunication in the family. It's simply a question of ideology."

Voting is underway in 89 constituencies across Kutch, Saurashtra, and South Gujarat in the first round of the Gujarat election.

