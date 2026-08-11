Telangana Rakshana Sena chief Kalvakuntla Kavitha urged the state government to ensure health insurance for private hospital nurses. She alleged that hospitals neglect staff welfare while collecting large sums from patients.

Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) chief Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Tuesday expressed concern over the lack of health insurance for nurses working in private hospitals and urged the state government to intervene and ensure insurance coverage for them.

Kavitha highlights staff issues, demands action

Kavitha met private hospital nurses at the Telangana Rakshana Sena office in Banjara Hills and enquired about the problems they face at their workplaces. She alleged private hospitals collect large amounts of money from patients, while their staff continue to face difficulties and do not have access to basic health insurance.

Kavitha further demanded that the government immediately hold discussions with private hospital managements and take steps to ensure that nurses and other staff are provided with health insurance. She also criticised private hospital managements for allegedly troubling local employees over working hours, salaries and overtime, while giving preference to employees from other states. Kavitha urged the government to intervene and issue clear directions to private hospitals on these issues.

TRS Assures Support

She assured that the Telangana Rakshana Sena would stand by nurses and other staff working in private hospitals and support them in raising their concerns. (ANI)