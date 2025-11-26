Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel paid floral tributes to Dr. Ambedkar on Constitution Day in Gandhinagar. PM Modi wrote to citizens, stressing the importance of duties for national progress and urging youth to vote to strengthen democracy.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday offered floral tributes to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar at the Central Vista Garden in Gandhinagar, expressing heartfelt reverence for the architect of the Indian Constitution on the occasion of Constitution Day. Gandhinagar Mayor also attended the event, as did Miraben Patel, MLA Ritaben Patel, City BJP President Ashish Dave, officials of the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation and district administration, alongwith local citizens.

PM Modi's Constitution Day Message to the Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the nationwide celebration of November 26 as Constitution Day in 2015. On this day, the Preamble to the Constitution is also read. Earlier today, the Prime Minister wrote a letter to the citizens of India, highlighting the Constitution's "profound" impact in empowering individuals from even the most "humble backgrounds" to reach the nation's highest offices, and sharing a personal experience as a testament to its democratic strength.

He paid tribute to the diverse members of the Constituent Assembly, including Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Dr. BR Ambedkar, and several "distinguished" women members, whose collective vision shaped the "foundational" document.

Emphasis on Citizens' Duties

The letter stressed the primacy of citizens' duties as enshrined in Article 51 A. PM Modi connected this to Mahatma Gandhi's belief that rights flow from the performance of duties, stating that fulfilling one's responsibilities is the foundation of social and economic progress.

The "significance" of this year's observance was noted in its alignment with several other significant anniversaries, including the 150th birth anniversaries of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and "Bhagwan" Birsa Munda, which further reminded citizens of their duties.

A Call to Action for 'Viksit Bharat'

Looking ahead to 2049, the centenary of the Constitution's adoption, the Prime Minsiter urged all citizens to prioritise their duties and responsibilities on this day, as their actions will shape India's "trajectory" toward becoming a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India). He called for active participation in strengthening democracy, specifically by exercising the right to vote, and suggested that educational institutions honour first-time voters to inspire youth and reinforce democratic values. (ANI)