West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her "Don't try to play with me" remarks and said that Trinamool Congress will be routed in the ensuing Bengal Assembly polls. The remarks by the BJP leader came as West Bengal Chief Minister continues to attack the BJP-led Centre and the Election Commission of India over Special Intensive Revision.

'Constitution will respond': BJP warns CM

Speaking to ANI, Bhattacharya said challenging a Constitutional body does not suit the stature of a Chief Minister. "If the Constitution is challenged, the Constitution too will respond in its language."

"Let her do whatever she wants. Let her erase West Bengal BJP first and show us, only then can she challenge the BJP across India," he added.

'Confrontation has begun': Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday sharply criticised the BJP-led Union Government, claiming that although elections in the state have yet to begin, "confrontation" has already started. Speaking at a rally in Bangaon, Banerjee alleged that she had been denied permission to use a helicopter, which delayed her arrival. She warned the BJP that any attempt to "take her on" would not succeed.

"I thought we could use the government helicopter. But at 10 AM today, I was informed that the helicopter wouldn't fly. The election has not started, but the confrontation has already begun. But they don't realise this worked in my favour. Because on the way here, I met a lot of people, and I could connect and form a close relationship with them. I tell the BJP: don't try to play with me because you won't be able to compete with me," Mamata Banerjee said while addressing the gathering.

Voter list revision controversy

The Chief Minister also pointed out that while her government does not oppose the SIR process, genuine voters must not be removed. She emphasised that governments are meant to be changed by the people, but, she said, the system itself is currently being altered.

ECI is conducting the second phase of SIR of electoral rolls across 12 states and Union Territories, with the final voter list to be published on February 7, 2026. The first phase was completed in Bihar ahead of the state's Assembly elections.