AIADMK's EPS condemned Udhayanidhi Stalin's arrest before the assembly session, calling it a political move. While criticising Udhayanidhi's conduct, EPS urged the govt to withdraw the action. Madras HC ordered his release after questioning.

AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly, Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), on Tuesday, launched a scathing attack on the Vijay government following the arrest of Udhayanidhi Stalin. In a post on X, Palaniswami condemned the timing of the arrest, suggesting it was a calculated move to "paralyze" the legislative assembly ahead of the budget session.

EPS Slams Arrest Timing, Udhayanidhi's Conduct

Criticising Udhayanidhi Stalin's conduct, Palaniswami stated that the DMK leader lacked the decorum required for his stature. "Mr. @Udhaystalin, who could serve as the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, has been arrested by the police. We have been saying for many years that Mr Udhayanithi needs a muzzle. His continued habit of speaking out of turn without understanding the dignity of the position he holds, and his degrading remarks about women, are strongly condemnable," Palaniswami wrote on X.

The AIADMK leader further questioned the motives behind the police action, noting that while legal proceedings are one matter, the arrest on the eve of a crucial assembly session raises serious questions about political vendetta. "Registering a case for his speech is one thing. But, with the budget session of the assembly set to begin tomorrow, the fact that this lame horse government is striving to arrest the Leader of the Opposition today raises suspicions among the people that this has a political background beyond the case," he said.

'Move to Paralyse Assembly': EPS

Palaniswami emphasised that the absence of the Leader of the Opposition would undermine the democratic process of the House. "The position of Leader of the Opposition is a key component of the assembly. It is worthy of severe condemnation that this lame horse government is acting with the intent to paralyse the legislative assembly by conducting it in the absence of the person holding that position," he added.

Concluding his statement, EPS demanded that the government immediately rescind the action to ensure the smooth functioning of the upcoming assembly session. "Similarly, with the assembly session scheduled to take place tomorrow, I strongly urge this government to immediately withdraw the arrest action against the Leader of the Opposition," Palaniswami urged.

Madras High Court Directs Release

Meanwhile, Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu Police to release DMK MLA and Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin after completing his questioning in connection with a case registered over his alleged remarks linked to actress Trisha. The court also directed him to cooperate with the investigation whenever required. The court heard Udhayanidhi Stalin's anticipatory bail plea after the Tamil Nadu Advocate General Vijay Narayan informed the court that the police did not intend to seek his judicial remand. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)