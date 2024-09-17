EPIC! Captain America vs Thanos fight scene in 'Avengers Endgame' appears on IIT Varanasi exam, stuns students

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe could not believe their eyes when an exam paper from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Varanasi, featured a 10-mark question using a pivotal scene from the iconic film as an example.

In an unprecedented fusion of pop culture and academia, students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Varanasi were left surprised when their physics exam paper included a question referencing an iconic moment from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In a twist as unexpected as Captain America wielding Thor’s enchanted hammer, Mjolnir, during the climactic battle of Avengers: Endgame, the exam challenged students to delve into the physics behind this iconic scene.

The viral exam question, worth 10 marks, gained attention across social media platforms for its unexpected crossover between entertainment and education. A widely circulated image captured the precise moment in Endgame when Captain America seizes Mjolnir to battle the mighty Thanos. But what truly captured the public's imagination was the accompanying physics problem that followed.

A Pop Culture Surprise: The IIT Question

The question, meticulously crafted, set the stage for students: “Let us consider this iconic scene where our beloved Captain America proves himself worthy enough to lift Thor’s hammer (the Mjolnir). He is fighting Thanos at one end and giving his best to save the world. Adopt the following scenarios: |10 marks).”

From there, students were tasked with calculating stress and strain on the hammer when Cap throws it in battle, assessing the physics of the hammer's handle and head, and determining the permanent elongation after its epic journey. The complex physics problem reads like a scientific breakdown of superhero feats.

The detailed problem went on to ask students to determine the stress applied to the hammer's handle, the strain on various segments, and even the permanent deformation following Captain America's mighty strike. "Find out the stress when [this] load is applied to throw the hammer. What is the stress at the handle of the hammer which has a diameter of 5/8 in.," it asked.

Also read: Will Avengers 4 spell the end of Chris Evans' Captain America?

The exam then delved deeper into the fictional weapon’s properties: "Once the hammer hits Thanos, the hammer head remains in the elastic zone while the hammer moves to the plastic zone. Find out the strains for the hammer head and the handle. What is the total elongation of the hammer (combination of the hammer head and the handle)."

To conclude the superhero-inspired physics challenge, students had to compute the recovery of the hammer as it was summoned back by Captain America and the permanent elongation that occurred after its fateful clash with Thanos.

Fans and students react: A 'Multiverse of Madness'

The unusual question has sparked excitement among Marvel fans and engineering students alike. Social media users were quick to praise the creative crossover, with some playfully wishing they could sit for an exam that blended their favorite superhero moments with academic rigor. Others humorously compared the question’s complexity to their own version of the MCU’s Multiverse of Madness.

One fan joked, "Who knew watching Avengers: Endgame would be exam prep for IIT?" while another commented, "This question is so 'terribly well-balanced'—just like Thor's hammer, as Vision once said."

The mixing of Hollywood with the technical world of engineering has opened new doors of engagement between popular culture and education. This innovative approach may leave students wondering: will their next exam tackle the mechanics of Spider-Man’s web-swinging or the aerodynamics of Iron Man’s suit?

For now, students at IIT Varanasi can boast that they’ve solved the physics of Mjolnir—just another day of engineering heroics.

Latest Videos