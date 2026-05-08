EPFO 3.0 Update: PF Withdrawal via ATM, UPI Soon; Check Rules & Limits
EPFO 3.0 may soon enable PF withdrawals through ATMs and UPI, reducing paperwork and delays. The facility is expected by May-end 2026, with new rules, withdrawal limits, and eligibility conditions for subscribers.
EPFO ATM Withdrawal Facility Likely By May-End
Media reports suggest EPFO may roll out the new ATM and UPI withdrawal facility by the last week of May 2026. The biggest advantage is faster access to PF money during emergencies, without waiting days or weeks for claim settlement.
Only 50% PF Balance Can Be Withdrawn Instantly
Subscribers will not be able to withdraw their entire PF balance through ATM or UPI. Reports indicate only up to 50% of the total balance can be withdrawn instantly, while the remaining amount must still go through the regular online claim process.
EPFO May Launch Dedicated ATM Card for Members
EPFO is reportedly planning to introduce a dedicated ATM card linked directly to PF accounts. Members will be able to withdraw cash like a regular debit card and also use UPI for smaller transactions and quick withdrawals.
3 Key Conditions You Must Meet for EPFO 3.0
There are three key conditions under EPFO 3.0. Your UAN must be active, KYC details including Aadhaar, PAN, and bank account must be updated correctly, and your mobile number should be linked to Aadhaar and UAN for OTP verification.
EPFO Processed Record 8.31 Crore Claims Last Year
Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said EPFO settled a record 8.31 crore claims in 2025-26. Around 71% were advance claims processed within three days through auto-mode, while processes like cheque uploads and employer approvals are gradually being removed.
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