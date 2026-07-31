BJP MP Nishikant Dubey backed Anurag Thakur's privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi over unparliamentary remarks. Dubey claimed Gandhi has a history of baseless statements, linking it to Congress being out of power for twelve years.

Dubey Backs Motion, Links Remarks to Congress's Time Out of Power

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday extended support to Anurag Thakur's Privilege Motion against Rahul Gandhi over the latter's alleged unparliamentary remarks, claiming that Gandhi has a history of making baseless and nonsensical statements for a long time. Speaking to reporters, Dubey alleged that Congress members have lost their senses as the party has been out of power for twelve years, asserting that this privilege motion is the culmination of that mindset.

"...He has a history of making baseless and nonsensical statements, a habit he has exhibited for a long time. However, his current mindset stems from the fact that the Congress party has been out of power for twelve years. Without power, Congress members seem to lose their senses. This privilege motion is the culmination of that mindset. I urge the Lok Sabha Speaker to take action. At least fifteen privilege motions have been pending since Rahul Gandhi became the Leader of the Opposition. I humbly request the Speaker to exercise his authority and act on these matters..."

Thakur's Notice Details 'Unparliamentary and Derogatory Language'

Dubey's remarks came after Bharatiya Janata Party MP Anurag Singh Thakur moved a notice of breach of privilege and contempt of the House against Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi over the use of unparliamentary remarks during the Lok Sabha proceedings on July 29.

In his notice submitted under Rule 222 read with Rule 223 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha, Thakur alleged that Rahul Gandhi used "unparliamentary and derogatory language" while addressing the House and repeated the remarks despite being warned by the Chair.

"Use of unparliamentary and derogatory language (violation of Rule 352): During his address to the House, Rahul Gandhi, while narrating a purported conversation with a student, categorised persons into three classes, 'students', 'idiots' and 'andhbhakts', the latter two terms being used to characterise citizens and, by clear implication, political opponents and supporters of the Government. This drew immediate objection from the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju, who demanded that the words be expunged as unparliamentary. But still, Rahul Gandhi has repeated the words, even after being warned by the chair," the notice read.

He alleged that the remarks violated Rule 352(ii), which bars a Member from making personal references by imputing a motive to, or questioning the bona fides of, any person unless imperatively necessary to the debate; Rule 352(iii), which prohibits offensive expressions; and Rule 352(vii), which bars defamatory words directed at any individual or class of persons. "Terming a section of citizens as 'idiots' and 'andhbhakts' on the floor of the House is offensive, derogatory, and demeans the dignity of Parliament, constituting contempt of the House," the notice stated.

Demands for Action and Apology

Thakur also alleged that the remarks made by Rahul Gandhi were outside the scope of the matter under debate and violated the convention embodied in Rule 352(viii), which bars the use of the right of speech for purposes extraneous to, or obstructive of, the business before the House. Thakur requested that the notice be admitted under Rule 222, the alleged offending remarks be expunged from the proceedings under Rules 380 and 381, and the matter be referred to the Committee of Privileges under Rule 227 for detailed inquiry and appropriate action. He also sought a direction that Rahul Gandhi tender an unconditional apology to the House and to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"I remain available to furnish any further particulars, including the official proceedings and video record of the House on 29 July 2026, as may be required by the Chair or the Committee," Thakur said in his motion notice. (ANI)