The Vantara Foundation has submitted a proposal to the Assam Forest Department to set up three Wild Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Centres at its own cost, including one exclusively for Asian Elephants, which will be supervised by the state government.

The Vantara Foundation has sent a proposal to the Assam Forest Department, wishing to establish three Wild Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Centres in Assam at its own cost. One of the proposed centres would be dedicated exclusively to the conservation and care of Asian Elephants, with a veterinary hospital and diagnostic facilities.

Assam CM Appreciates Initiative

All three centres are proposed to function under the supervision of the Assam government. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X, "I appreciate Shri Anant Ambani and the Vantara Foundation for this thoughtful initiative for Assam's wildlife. We will examine the feasibility of the proposed centres and take an appropriate way forward. Initiatives that strengthen wildlife care, conservation and our natural heritage will always merit our consideration."

Details of the Proposal

In the letter, Vantara Foundation said that, "Vantara proposes to assist in the establishment of three Wild Animals Rescue and Rehabilitation Centres in the state of Assam under the guidance and supervision of the State Forest Department. Out of the three facilities, a facility would be dedicated exclusively for the welfare of Asian Elephants. These facilities shall be composed of species-specific animal housing, an advanced veterinary hospital, diagnostic labs and animal nutrition centres. The location, scale and configuration of each of the three Centres would be determined in consultation with the Assam Forest Department. These facilities shall be handed over to the State Government free of any encumbrances."

Forest Minister Welcomes Proposal

On the other hand, Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said, "While we examine the proposal, we appreciate Anant Ambani and the Vantara Foundation for this thoughtful initiative and their commitment to wildlife conservation." He further said that Assam will continue to engage with like-minded partners and institutions whose expertise and resources can complement our efforts to protect wildlife and strengthen their natural habitats. (ANI)