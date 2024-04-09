Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Karnataka man chops off finger to pray for PM Modi's win

In a bizarre incident in Karnataka, a man reportedly chopped off the forefinger of his left hand so that the so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wins the 2024 Lok Sabha Election. Arun Varnekar's move was an act of sacrifice to Goddess Kali, according to media report.

A young man from Karnataka’s Karwar city recently chopped off his finger as an offering to Goddess Kali to pray for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Renowned for his unwavering love and dedication for the Prime Minister, Arun Vernekar, gave up something extraordinary in order to pray for the BJP's victory and a third term for PM Modi.

According to The Hindu, the young man wanted to draw blood from his finger to offer to the deity for the prayer but in the process, he accidentally chopped off a part of his left hand forefinger with a machete. "The impact was stronger than I realized, and I sliced off a portion of my finger in an attempt to get some blood. "I will now view it as a sacrifice to the Goddess," Vernekar was cited in the magazine.

The man's family hurried him to the hospital, where medical professionals recommended amputating the finger as there was no way to heal it. While the family members rushed the victim to the hospital, doctors said it was impossible to fix it and he was advised to sever it completely.

An ardent supporter of PM Modi, Vernekar considers PM Modi as the greatest leader and inscribed “Modi baba sabse mahan” on the wall, along with “Maa Kali Mata, Modi baba ka raksha karo.” For those who are unaware, Vernekar already constructed a shrine at his own house honoring Prime Minister Modi and often hosts special rituals in his honor. In 2014, when Narendra Modi fought his first election as BJP’s Prime Ministerial candidate, Vernekar had written a letter to the public using his blood.

Prime Minister Modi has expressed confidence in winning the national election for the third time on the trot. PM Modi has highlighted economic growth as one of his biggest achievements in election rallies. He has pledged to make the Indian economy the world's third largest from fifth now if he rewins.